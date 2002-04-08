IQST – iQSTEL Executes Term Sheet For $60 Million In Strategic Financing

New York, NY, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQSTEL, Inc. (OTCQX: IQST) today released the first update from the CEO, Leandro Iglesias of the new year in an ongoing series of updates in conjunction with the company’s progress toward its previously announced initiative to up-list on to Nasdaq. The CEO’s latest letter to shareholders is included in its entirety below:

Dear Shareholders:

All of us here working at iQSTEL wish all iQSTEL shareholders a Very Happy New Year. We believe this will be a particularly exciting and momentous year for iQSTEL.

In today’s update I am pleased to confirm that we did indeed close on the agreement for $2.75 million in funding reported as “imminent” in my update last week – the last update of 2021. As reported in my last letter, this funding gives iQSTEL the required shareholder equity necessary to meet Nasdaq’s listing requirements.

I am also pleased to announce that with the approval of iQSTEL’s Independent Board of Directors (BOD), I have executed the final term sheet delivered to us from a strategic investor for $60 million in financing. I anticipate a counter signature imminently. The funds are primarily intended to support our merger and acquisition objectives over the next three years.

On behalf of our entire management team and our BOD, I am eminently confident in iQSTEL’s prospects for achieving its intended uplisting to Nasdaq. Our management team has consistently achieved or surpassed its stated goals and forecasts, and I am confident we will continue to perform in the same manner going forward. I anticipate our share price to continue to react to our ongoing progress toward a Nasdaq uplisting, and I remain optimistic in the potential of our share price to organically reach the required price for a Nasdaq uplisting.

The iQSTEL outlook for 2022 is very exciting and I look forward to the updates I anticipate sharing with you in the coming weeks.

Happy New Year,

Leandro Iglesias

CEO

