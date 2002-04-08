Reed's® Launches Ready-to-Drink Zero Sugar Classic Mule in Costco

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s Inc.® ( REED), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural ginger beverages, announced today that Reed’s® Zero Sugar Classic Mule is now available at select Costco Wholesale ( COST) locations in the Southeast.



Reed’s® Zero Sugar Classic Mule is packed with REAL fresh ginger root and contains zero added sugar for guilt-free, easy sipping all year round. Handcrafted through a unique brewing and fermentation process, this premium, ready-to-drink (RTD) canned mule contains 7% alcohol and no artificial colors, gluten, GMOs, or caffeine.

“Reed’s® Zero Sugar Classic Mule has done exceptionally well since its launch into market last year,” said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed’s, Inc. “We’ve been working to expand distribution to satisfy the increased consumer demand for outstanding, RTD beverages produced with the uncompromising quality standards that Reed’s provides. We are pleased to partner with one of the leading U.S. retailers and look forward to expanding our distribution further in 2022.”

Reed’s® Zero Sugar Classic Mule is now available in-store at 28 Costco locations throughout Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia, retailing at $24.99 for a 12-pack of 12oz cans. To find a store near you, and for more information, please visit ReedsMule.com. Follow along with Reed's® Mule on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook (@reedsmule).

About Reed's Inc.

Reed’s Inc. is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and naturally bold™ better-for-you beverages. Established in 1989, Reed's Inc. is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The company’s beverages are now sold in over 40,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's #1 name in all-natural, ginger-based beverages. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, the Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to-drink ginger mules, ginger shots, and ginger candies. The brand has recently successfully expanded into the zero-sugar segment with its proprietary, all-natural sweetener system.

Virgil’s® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and more. These flavors are also available in nine zero sugar varieties which are naturally sweetened and certified ketogenic.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with all-natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, caffeine, or GMOs.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

