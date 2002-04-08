Surna Cultivation Technologies Signs First Lighting and Benching Contracts

Rapidly Converts New Product Offering to Orders, Executes on Strategic Plan



Louisville, Colorado, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. ( SRNA), doing business as Surna Cultivation Technologies, today announced it was awarded contracts for both lighting and benching products from a facility in Cheboygan, Michigan.

“Surna Cultivation Technologies just announced our benching and racking product offering in September and our partnership with BVV Neocision to offer their low-cost, high-quality LED lights in October,” said Tony McDonald, CEA Industries CEO. “I couldn’t be happier with the speed at which we were able to convert new products in our portfolio to active projects. Our team continues to execute on the product and service initiatives we announced in our strategic update in May.”

The lighting contract included Neocision Spectra Veg 320W 4-bar LED lights. The lights will be installed in the facilities Veg and Mother rooms and will be powered via custom cable harnesses.

The benching contract was for 2-tier and 3-tier mobile archive racking, as well as 3’ x 20’ stationary and 5’ x 40’ ebb and flow benches. All racks and benches in the contract include molded polystyrene ebb and flow tray inserts.

About Surna

Surna Cultivation Technologies (www.surna.com), is an industry leader in CEA facility design and technologies. We provide full-service licensed architectural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) engineering services, carefully curated HVACD equipment, proprietary controls systems, air sanitization, lighting, and benching and racking products. Our team of project managers, licensed professional architects and engineers, technology and horticulture specialists and systems integrations experts help our customers by precisely designing for their unique applications. Through our partnership with a certified service contractor network, we provide installation and maintenance services to assist in a smooth build-out and optimal facility performance. We have been providing solutions to indoor growers for over 15 years and have served over 800 cultivators with over 200 of them being large, commercial projects.

Headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, we leverage our experience in the industry to bring value-added solutions to our customers that help improve their overall crop quality and yield, optimize energy and water efficiency, and satisfy evolving state and local codes, permitting and regulatory requirements.

