CyberOptics Corporation to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

CyberOptics Corporation (Nasdaq: CYBE), a leading global developer and manufacturer of high precision sensing technology solutions, announces that Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, President and CEO, CyberOptics, is scheduled to present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2022 at 12:30pm ET.

Investors can listen to a live webcast and obtain the CyberOptics investor presentation by accessing the investor relations section of the CyberOptics website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberoptics.com%2Finvestors%2F. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation (www.cyberoptics.com) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics’ sensors are used for inspection and metrology in the SMT and semiconductor markets to significantly improve yields and productivity. By leveraging its leading edge technologies, the Company has strategically established itself as a global leader in high precision 3D sensors, allowing CyberOptics to further increase its penetration of key vertical markets. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, CyberOptics conducts worldwide operations through its facilities in North America, Asia and Europe.

