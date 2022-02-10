Oscar Health, Inc. 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Conference Call

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) (NYSE: OSCR), the first health insurance company built on a full stack technology platform, will release its 2021 fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results after market on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Management will review these results in a conference call beginning at 5:00 PM (ET). The call-in number and webcast link are as follows:

Live Call: (833) 979-2864

(833) 979-2864 Conference ID: 1469889

The call will be archived and available on Oscar’s investor relations website (https%3A%2F%2Fir.hioscar.com) following February 10, 2022.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. (“Oscar”) is the first health insurance company built around a full stack technology platform and a relentless focus on serving its members. At Oscar, our mission is to make a healthier life accessible and affordable for all. Headquartered in New York City, Oscar has been challenging the healthcare system's status quo since our founding in 2012. The company’s member-first philosophy and innovative approach to care has earned us the trust of approximately 594,000 members as of September 30, 2021. We offer Individual & Family, Small Group and Medicare Advantage plans, and +Oscar, our full stack technology platform to others within the provider and payor space. Our vision is to refactor healthcare to make good care cost less. Refactor is a term used in software engineering that means to improve the design, structure, and implementation of the software, while preserving its functionality. At Oscar, we take this definition a step further. We improve our members’ experience by building trust through deep engagement, personalized guidance, and rapid iteration.

