ClearOne Introduces DIALOG® 10 USB, the Industry's Only Pro Quality Single-Channel Wireless USB Microphone

ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO), a global provider of audio and visual communication solutions, is today announcing the immediate availability of its breakthrough DIALOG® 10 USB, the industry’s only single-channel wireless microphone system offering professional-quality audio with USB connectivity.

As the world has become increasingly digital, social media and content creation has grown in importance both professionally and personally. Using the right tools to communicate and create is paramount. The new ClearOne DIALOG 10 USB wireless microphone system’s superior quality and convenient deployment is the perfect fit for today’s applications.

Offering plug-and-play simplicity and wireless convenience, DIALOG 10 USB is the perfect solution for webcasting and cloud-based collaboration through Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebEx, GoToMeeting, and other apps. Setup is a breeze with the included USB Type C cable that connects to any PC for audio, power, and control. With no external power source or additional audio cables required, DIALOG 10 USB is one of the easiest and fastest ways to enjoy high-quality audio in any application.

The wireless microphone system offers a robust frequency-hopping spread-spectrum technology, with no frequency license restrictions worldwide. The auto-scan feature finds open channels for optimal reception. And standards-based FIPS 197 AES-128 encryption ensures a secure link for wireless audio. Wide audio bandwidth provides superior speech clarity, and ultra-low audio latency significantly enhances the audio experience. The new DIALOG 10 USB delivers exceptionally high-quality audio at a very affordable price.

The microphone is ideal for a variety of settings including:

public events;

live streaming;

studio demonstrations;

classroom presentations;

personal events;

meetings, and conferences.

ClearOne offers a complete range of microphones for these settings, with Handheld, Boundary, and Gooseneck, plus Lanyard, Headset, and Lavalier Beltpack options. In multi-user environments, each user can be assigned their own microphone to pair with a common room receiver. The receiver has a large color LCD for viewing battery life, received signal strength, and programmable microphone ID labeling. Microphones can be powered by common alkaline or environmentally friendly rechargeable NiMH AA batteries – Charge via USB or optional charging dock.

The compact, plenum-rated receiver can be mounted on a desktop, credenza, under a table, behind a video display, or even hidden above a ceiling. Mounting has never been more flexible and easy!

More information about DIALOG 10 USB can be found here.

About ClearOne

ClearOne is a global market leader enabling conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions. The performance and simplicity of its advanced, comprehensive solutions offer unprecedented levels of functionality, reliability, and scalability. Visit ClearOne at www.clearone.com.

