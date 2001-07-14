Velo3D Qualifies New Superalloy for Use in its Sapphire® Family of Printers

Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE%3A+VLD), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, has qualified the nickel-based superalloy powder Amperprint® 0233 Haynes® 282® for use in its Sapphire® family of printers. The powder was produced by H%26ouml%3Bgan%26auml%3Bs+AB—a world leader in metal powder production—under license from Haynes+International, Inc. and is designed for high creep strength, thermal stability, weldability, and fabricability not commonly found in other alloys. The material is ideal for high-temperature structural applications like energy generation, gas turbines, and space launch vehicles to build parts like heat exchangers, combustors, nozzles, combustion liners, rocket engines, and shrouded impellers.

The first Sapphire® printer utilizing the Amperprint® 0233 Haynes® 282® powder will be operated by Duncan Machine Products (DMP), a contract manufacturer based in Duncan, Oklahoma. The system will be the seventh in DMP’s fleet of Velo3D Sapphire® printers.

“Our goal at Velo3D is to enable engineers to build the parts they want without compromising on the design or quality,” said Benny+Buller, Velo3D CEO and Founder. “Qualifying new powdered metals, like Amperprint® 0233 Haynes® 282®, for use in our end-to-end solution further expands what’s possible with our additive manufacturing technology. Our partners at Höganäs provide materials of the highest quality and I look forward to seeing what our customers build using this amazing alloy.”

Powdered nickel-based superalloys, like Amperprint® 0233 Haynes® 282®, are often used to print parts for use in high-temperature applications due to the alloy’s resistance to cracking and its ability to operate at near-melting-point temperatures. This tolerance allows parts printed with the alloy to be used in vacuum, plasma, and other demanding applications. Its high weldability makes the powder ideal for parts in larger systems because of its ability to be welded to other components.

Höganäs specializes in creating powders for additive manufacturing, delivering products with consistent spherical shape, tight control on chemistry, and enhanced flowability. The powders are made using the purest materials with very precise compositions of trace elements that give the metals their unique properties.

“It’s inspiring to see what engineers have been able to build using metal powders from Höganäs and Velo3D’s support-free additive manufacturing process,” said Jerome Stanley, Höganäs Director of Global Sales, Customization Technologies. “The first parts printed using our Amperprint® 0233 Haynes® 282® powder are impressive, and I believe customers are only scratching the surface of what is possible with this superalloy. The powder, combined with Velo3D’s end-to-end solution metal AM solution, is an extremely effective combination for consolidating parts into monolithic structures to eliminate coefficient of thermal expansion in large, high-performance systems.”

Velo3D is one of the first additive manufacturing technology companies to offer Amperprint® 0233 Haynes® 282® powder to its customers. Many of Velo3D’s customers use its end-to-end solution to produce parts for use in aviation, energy, oil and gas, space, and other high-performance applications, making the powder a good fit for Velo3D’s portfolio. In addition to Amperprint® 0233 Haynes® 282® powder, metal powders qualified to be printed with Velo3D’s technology include Hastelloy X®, Inconel 718, aluminum F357, Ti 6Al-4V Grade 5, and several other materials.

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. 3D printing—also known as additive manufacturing (AM)—has a unique ability to improve the way high-value metal parts are built. However, legacy metal AM has been greatly limited in its capabilities since its invention almost 30 years ago. This has prevented the technology from being used to create the most valuable and impactful parts, restricting its use to specific niches where the limitations were acceptable.

Velo3D has overcome these limitations so engineers can design and print the parts they want. The company’s solution unlocks a wide breadth of design freedom and enables customers in space exploration, aviation, power generation, energy and semiconductor to innovate the future in their respective industries. Using Velo3D, these customers can now build mission-critical metal parts that were previously impossible to manufacture. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow™ print preparation software, the Sapphire® family of printers, and the Assure™ quality control system—all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion® manufacturing process. The company delivered its first Sapphire® system in 2018 and has been a strategic partner to innovators such as SpaceX, Honeywell, Honda, Chromalloy, and Lam Research. Velo3D has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the+World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies+for+2021. For more information, please visit velo3d.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

