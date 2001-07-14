W. R. Berkley Corporation Forms Berkley Construction Solutions

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) today announced the formation of Berkley Construction Solutions, to provide excess liability insurance for contractors throughout the construction industry. Andrew Robinson has been named president of the new business, effective immediately.

W. Robert Berkley, Jr., president and chief executive officer of W. R. Berkley Corporation, commented, “The formation of this new business is a continuation of our efforts to enhance our participation in emerging and dynamic parts of the economy, by bringing talent and expertise to various specialty industries. Construction is a very important industry focus for Berkley. We are pleased to be expanding our existing participation with dedicated capabilities and expertise for contractors. Andy is an exceptionally accomplished insurance professional with a wealth of knowledge and extensive experience in the construction space and will undoubtedly bring great value to the marketplace. We are excited to welcome Andy to Berkley.”

Mr. Robinson brings nearly 40 years of experience in the property casualty insurance industry to Berkley, with a focus on construction. Most recently, he served as the senior vice president of primary and excess construction at a leading commercial lines insurer. Mr. Robinson holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the D'Amore-McKim School of Business at Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Connecticut College.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. For further information about W. R. Berkley Corporation, please visit www.berkley.com.

