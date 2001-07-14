Stockperks and IHS Markit Partner to Deliver Year-Round Retail Investor Engagement Solutions

Stockperks, the leading platform to seamlessly connect public companies with their retail investors, and IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced a partnership to equip investor relations teams with the tools and resources they need to seamlessly and efficiently connect with retail investors.

This press release features multimedia.

Under the agreement, IHS Markit will have the ability to provide customers with access to Stockperks’ innovative platform that attracts and engages retail shareholders by offering perks, free products, discounts and exclusive experiences. Through the platform, investor relations teams will gain insights into their retail investor demographics and sentiment, and benefit from a modern and direct channel for communicating with this valued and growing shareholder base.

“Corporates are recognizing the power of the retail community and possess a desire to engage and communicate with this segment of investors, in an efficient manner, year-round,” said Kevin Roy, Managing Director, Global Issuer Solutions, IHS Markit. “The Stockperks platform will add a valuable dimension to IHS Markit’s Shareholder Identification and Beneficial Ownership solutions and we look forward to collaborating with Stockperks to drive best practices in retail investor engagement,” added Roy.

“As markets evolve and investors become even more engaged, companies require a proactive retail investor engagement solution that is easy to implement and provides meaningful benefits for all stakeholders,” said Stockperks CEO Ken Watson. “By combining the innovation of our Stockperks platform with the knowledge and leadership of IHS Markit, this collaboration will deliver impactful results for our joint customers,” added Waston.

About Stockperks

Stockperks is reimagining and revolutionizing how retail investors and companies connect. It’s the first multi-channel marketplace where individual investors get the perks of company ownership, companies create a community of engaged, informed and loyal individual investors, and everyone is invested in the company’s success.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit ( NYSE:INFO, Financial) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

