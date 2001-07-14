Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. to Participate at the 2022 Virtual ICR Conference

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUTH) today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat discussion at the 2022 Virtual ICR Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022. Ruth’s discussion will begin at 10:30 AM ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a live webcast of this discussion from our corporate website at www.rhgi.com under the “Investor Relations” tab.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 140 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – “sizzling.”

For information about our restaurants or to purchase gift cards, please visit www.RuthsChris.com. For more information about Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., please visit www.rhgi.com.

