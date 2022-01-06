ALKM Announces Acquisitions of Maury Island Farm Jams and Preserves and Quinn's Pepper Jellies

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, West Coast Copacker Inc., has closed on the acquisitions of two specialty food brands: Maury Island Farm and Quinn's Pepper Jellies. The acquisition includes intellectual property, inventory, and production equipment. The acquisitions were completed without issuance of any company stock.

Both product lines are native to the Pacific Northwest with fruits and ingredients procured from the local region and handcrafted in small batches. The integrity of these long-standing brands will continue as the acquisition allows a seamless transition for both companies to work together in ensuring a smooth and speedy integration. Although these regional brands have a long history of annual revenue in the $700,000 to $1,000,000 range, the West Coast Copacker capabilities look to exceed the revenue models by up to 4x within the first year or two, and expectations are to grow these brands into additional regions towards a national brand status.

Robert Eakle, Alkame Holdings CEO, States, "We are very excited to begin production of Quinn's and Maury Island, and really watch this grow into something spectacular. Both brands fit nicely into our future vision and our longer-term plans which include entrance in the direct-to-consumer sector as well as national distribution partners. This is a tremendous opportunity for us to see both consistent production and cash flow, as well as strategic growth over the next 5 years. I look forward to providing additional corporate updates in the very near future."

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty food & beverage manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame's other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a diversified publicly traded holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture products that utilize an enhanced water proprietary technology when applicable to create products with several unique properties. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer food and beverages products, hemp products, household pet products, horticulture and agriculture applications, hand sanitizers, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms. For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

