Seth Klarman: Fundamentals Provide the Best Reference Point

It is very easy for any investor to look back at the performance of high-flying growth stocks over the past six months and say, "I told you so." After explosive gains in 2020, however, many of these companies have rapidly fallen back to earth, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars of shareholder value in the process.

It is easy to look back now and say buying these stocks at a high level was a mistake, but it was not so clear at the time. Hindsight is a wonderful thing. However, when living in the moment, hindsight is not possible, and often, we mistakenly believe that the gains will continue forever and fear missing out on them.

Short-term trading

At the beginning of 2021, it was impossible to predict how high-flying growth stocks such as Teledoc ( TDOC, Financial) would have performed throughout the year. They could have continued to push higher, or they could have slumped.

This is the biggest issue with short-term investing. Without fundamental support, short-term investing is nothing but momentum-driven trading. There is a 50/50 chance the stock will end the year at a higher or low level than it started.

It is impossible to predict short-term market movements, but it is easier to project a firm's long-term performance. Indeed, the performance of a stock in the long-term should be dictated by its fundamentals. If fundamentals improve year after year, then the stock should reflect this growth.

One of the best case studies of the perils of all-out growth investing can be found in Seth Klarman (Trades, Portfolio)'s letters to investors of his hedge fund, Baupost. In the late 1990s, Klarman watched as he underperformed the market as the dot-com bubble took off. Then he watched as the bubble burst. He noted in his letters how investors seemed content to chase growth and abandoned value and fundamentals in the run-up to the collapse, and rushed back to undervalued equities when the bubble popped.

He noted in his year-end 2000 letter to investors:

"Last year, the story of rapid growth leading eventually toward profitability topped investors' bestseller lists. Widely portrayed as non-fiction and sometimes masquerading as biography, it turned out to be science fiction. Today, a popular tale involves more elements than growth alone; a good story stock must occupy a compelling and growing business niche, and possess strong market share, an able management, present or foreseeable earnings (or at least cash flow), and results that repeatedly exceed analyst expectations."

This highlights the shift in mentality among investors from growth at any price to value and quality. Klarman went on to explain that even this hunt for quality would have a limited lifespan. He explained that as investors rushed to buy large-cap growth stocks, small caps would become cheaper, and at some point, investors would move to the small-cap market.

Shifting sentiment

At the time, Baupost was buying these equities, waiting to take advantage of the shift in sentiment. Klarman and his team preferred these stocks because they were cheaper than their large, quality counterparts, and the point of investing is to "make money with limited risk." He went on to add:

"At some point, investors will drop their Pulitzer prize winning story stocks and revisit their attention on the old classics, stocks that make you money because their undervaluation creates a compelling imbalance between risk and return."

This is a warning to investors to avoid getting caught up in the story. Story stocks can look like great investments, but they rarely are. By the time the story is out, the easy money has been made.

Klarman's lesson from 2000 will always remain relevant. Fundamentals are essential no matter what the rest of the market thinks. Investors may love a good story, but it is almost impossible to know when a good story ends.

Fundamentals and valuation provide a reference point for investors to hold onto, a reference point that cannot be disrupted by flakey market sentiment.