CORRECTING and REPLACING Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Webcast Fiscal 2022 Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call Thursday, February 3

In a press release issued under the same headline on January 6, by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI ®) (NASDAQ: CSII), please note that the registration link to participate in the conference call was inaccurate.

The updated release reads:

CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEMS, INC. TO WEBCAST FISCAL 2022 SECOND-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (CSI®) (NASDAQ: CSII) will host a live webcast of its fiscal 2022 second-quarter conference call on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. CT (9:00 a.m. ET). CSI management will discuss results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021, and its financial outlook. CSI will issue an earnings release prior to the call on February 3, 2022.

To access the live webcast, please register for the webcast+here. A webcast replay will be available later the same day.

To participate in the conference call, please register for the conference+call+here.

About Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For additional information, please visit www.csi360.com and connect on Twitter @csi360.

