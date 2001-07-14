Clearfield Ranks Among IBD's 100 Best Companies of 2021

Clearfield%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD), the specialist in fiber management for communication service providers, today announced that is has been included as one Investor’s Business Daily (IBD) 100+Best+Companies+of+2021. This is the first time Clearfield has been included in IBD’s prestigious listing and comes as the fiber broadband market looks to “cross the chasm” based on the massive infusion of federal and state funds designed to help close the digital divide for all Americans.

“We are experiencing a once in a generation investment cycle in the telecommunications industry and Clearfield’s ability to deliver solutions that lower the cost and significantly cut deployment time have made us the clear choice for operators looking to maximize the opportunities that lie ahead,” said Cheri Beranek, President and CEO of Clearfield. “IBD has the pulse of the investment community and we’re excited to join such an incredible group of growth-focused companies on this list for 2021.”

All companies featured have an average daily trading volume of 100,000 shares or more and were priced at $12 or higher at the start of the year. Closed-end funds excluded. Prices and other data shown are as of Dec. 31, 2021.

