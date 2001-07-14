The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of KE Holdings Inc. (“KE Holdings” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On December 16, 2021, Muddy Waters Research, a market analyst, released a report alleging multiple problems with KE Holdings, stating that the Company is “engaged in systemic fraud,” and that its research showed that KE Holdings was overstating the agents and stores on its platforms; its gross transaction value ("GTV"); and its revenues, among other wrongdoing.

On this news, KE Holdings' share price fell $0.37 per share, or 1.98%, to close at $18.31 per share on December 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased KE Holdings securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

