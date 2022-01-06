Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Signs with Global RAIS(R) as Its Solar PV Partner for the Growing Commercial & Industrial Microgrid Market

Global RAIS® Is a Provider of Modular, Low Voltage, Kit-Based Solar PV Solutions That Are Efficient, Reliable, Ultra-Safe, Resilient & Cost-Effective

VAN NUYS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) ("Capstone" or the "Company"), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, announced today that it has entered into a supply agreement with Global RAIS® Energy & Storage Solutions (www.globalrais.com) ("Global RAIS") for the supply of modular, low voltage, DC to DC solar photovoltaic (PV) kits for use in Capstone's Commercial and Industrial-focused microgrid solutions.

The pre-engineered Global RAIS® APEX II DUO systems offer increased performance and reliability with lower operating costs.

Capstone Green Energy is partnering with Global RAIS® because their solar energy systems offer a robust suite of advantages over conventional solar at a competitive price. The key advantages leading to Capstone's selection are as follows:

Energy Density:

The Global RAIS® APEX II DUO 450W and 515W modules offer very high power density per square foot of rooftop, which is critical for Capstone Green Energy's commercial and industrial microgrid customers.

Grid Independence:

The Global RAIS® systems are compatible with point-of-use system without a grid connection and offer the command and control of array and inverters for microgrid and grid-connected systems, which are key for Capstone's remote hospitality, telecom, and oil and gas customers.

Redundant Solar Solution:

Unlike conventional solar PV, every element of the Global RAIS® system has multiple connections so there are no single point failures; this makes the entire system highly robust and resilient. System reliability and resiliency are a cornerstone of Capstone's value proposition with its commercial and industrial microgrid solutions.

Battery Storage-Ready Solution:

Global RAIS® intelligent modules can charge batteries directly from the modules for true DC to DC storage, which is beneficial to Capstone's microgrid solutions. Additionally, the systems naturally fit with Capstone's 48V battery storage solutions.

Reliable and Robust Product:

The Global RAIS® modules utilize a matrix topology and proprietary aluminum back sheet with integrated module-level controllers, offering a more robust real-world resiliency which is critical for some of Capstone's end-use customers in remote and harsh environments.

Ease of Maintenance:

Global RAIS® has a smart low voltage design (< 60V DC) which makes maintaining a device safe and easy, eliminating the need for costly installation specialists. The systems are low weight and require no roof penetrations.

"We did a significant amount of research to find the right private label solar PV partner with the right technology to help Capstone Green Energy's customers meet their carbon reduction goals at a realistic cost," said Capstone Green Energy Chief Executive Officer, Darren Jamison. "After considering several photovoltaic products on the market, Capstone selected Global RAIS® because their product best meets the requirements of most of our commercial and industrial microgrid customers, at a competitive cost."

"Global RAIS® is proud to partner with Capstone Green Energy as a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their carbon reduction, energy savings and resiliency goals," stated Bob Vanderhoff, Chief Executive Officer of Global RAIS® Energy & Storage Solutions.

Global RAIS® Energy and Storage Solutions purchased the intellectual property (IP) and related assets of tenKsolar® in 2019. The Global RAIS® solar technology has been deployed at almost 3,000 installations worldwide since 2008.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H&S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: [email protected]. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three fiscal years are estimated at 1,115,100 tons of carbon and $698 million in annual energy savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit: www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Global RAIS® Energy and Storage Solutions

Global RAIS® Energy and Storage Solutions (www.globalrais.com) provides modular, low voltage, kit-based solar PV solutions that are efficient, reliable, and cost-effective. Its lightweight, ballasted systems are easy and safe to install, requiring less man-hours and reducing the cost for installation. Global RAIS's ultra-safe systems can be adapted for small to mid-size off-grid and grid-tied installations and feature a unique DC to DC storage capability. Our highly resilient systems are more reliable in harsh and extreme environments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

