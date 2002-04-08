(LH): Did You Lose Money on Your Laboratory Corp Stock? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (“Labcorp” or the “Company”) (: LH).



On January 1, 2022, New York Times released an article regarding the efficacy of Labcorp and other screening labs for certain prenatal tests. The article states that, “A Labcorp MaterniT21 lab report tells patients the test ‘detected’ a problem, even though most studies show positives on that screening are usually wrong.”

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or a Labcorp shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact Jim Baker ([email protected]) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can [ click here to join this action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

