Acadia Healthcare to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHC) today announced that the Company will present virtually at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which takes place January 10 – January 13, 2022. There will be a webcast of the Company’s presentation available on the Company’s website starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/3:30 p.m. Central Time on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.acadiahealthcare.com, by clicking on the “Investors” link. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the Company’s website for thirty days.

About Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.

Acadia is a leading provider of behavioral healthcare services across the United States. As of September 30, 2021, Acadia operated a network of 230 behavioral healthcare facilities with approximately 10,200 beds in 40 states and Puerto Rico. With more than 20,000 employees serving approximately 70,000 patients daily, Acadia is the largest stand-alone behavioral health company in the U.S. Acadia provides behavioral healthcare services to its patients in a variety of settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers and outpatient clinics.

