Peraso Receives US$3M Order to Supply 60 GHz Modules for Fixed Wireless Market

First major design win for advanced point-to-multipoint solution

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) (Peraso), a pioneer in high-performance, 5G mmWave wireless technology and provider of chipsets, modules, software and IP, announced that its, wholly-owned subsidiary, Peraso Technologies Inc., received a US$3M purchase order in December 2020 from a tier 1, fixed wireless OEM for its PRM2140X 802.11ad mmWave phased array modules.

The introduction of a point-to-multipoint (PtMP) module optimized for long-range, outdoor applications into the market is a major milestone for Peraso. A robust PtMP solution allows service providers to leverage multiple customers over a single access point, thereby significantly reducing the total cost of deployment for wireless carriers.

The PRM2140X family of high-performance mmWave modules provides customers with an integrated antenna, radio and baseband solution for the fixed wireless access market. The devices cover the full range of unlicensed spectrum, from 57GHz to 71GHz, while maintaining an extremely competitive price point. Increased range at an aggressive price point provides the PRM2140X family of modules with the most competitive price/performance in the market.

"Peraso is focused on providing wireless carriers with the most compelling PtMP mmWave solution in the market," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Our 12 years of experience developing mmWave technologies and products allow us to optimize cost, while also providing superior product performance."

The PRM2140X family of modules includes a variety of phased array antenna configurations covering both long distance and broad coverage designs. The modules utilize a common footprint and interface to simplify integration by the OEM.

Additionally, Peraso is supporting this design win with its Falcon-X Infrastructure MAC software platform. This software platform includes support for up to 32 client stations operating at multi-gigabit rates at ranges in excess of 1 km. Peraso's MAC layer includes a highly configurable channel access scheduling algorithm that optimizes the channel access approach according to the network conditions and traffic requirements.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasotech.com.

