Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) Investors

Labcorp is an independent clinical laboratory company that offers various tests, including blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, and blood cell counts. Specifically, Labcorp’s products include a prenatal blood test that purportedly detects developmental problems in the DNA of a fetus with remarkable accuracy.

On January 1, 2022, The New York Times published an article questioning the accuracy of Labcorp’s prenatal blood tests. Specifically, the article indicated, among other things, that the positive results of the prenatal blood tests offered by Labcorp are “incorrect about 85 percent of the time.” Additionally, the article revealed that “patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing,” but that such tests “can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can’t be performed until later in pregnancy.”

Following this news, Labcorp’s stock fell $16.03, or 5%, to close at $298.18 per share on January 3, 2022.

