ABF Freight to Host Houston Hiring Event

FORT SMITH, Ark., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, will host a hiring event January 13 in Houston, Texas.

ABF Freight is seeking candidates for full-time and part-time Class A CDL city drivers. The company is offering signing bonuses of $2,500 for full-time city drivers, available on the first day of employment.

"Our Houston service center is important to the ABF network, and we are growing our team in this area to accommodate business growth," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "ABF has a strong, values-driven culture that's rooted in almost a century of providing a great experience to our customers. Because our people are at the heart of our success, we know bringing on top talent is one of the most important things we can do to continue providing excellent service. We look forward to meeting everyone who is interested in a career with ABF."

On January 13, ABF will host interested candidates from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its Houston service center, located at 5880 Kelley St., Houston, TX. No appointment is necessary. Driver candidates should be at least 21 years old.

At the event, candidates can expect:

Assistance with job applications

Interviews with ABF recruiters

Potential job offers made that day

ABF drivers and dock workers receive excellent benefits, including medical, dental and vision coverage with no employee-paid premiums and are covered by a pension plan at no expense to the employee.

ABF Freight, an ArcBest company, has been in business since 1923 and employs over 10,000 people across the United States. ABF operates a less-than-truckload network across North America to provide seamless transportation services in short- and long-haul markets.

ABF has positions available nationwide. For additional information on current ABF job openings or to apply for a job, please visit jobs.abf.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 14,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages their full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

