Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Armor US Equity Index ETF, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Armor US Equity Index ETF, VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. owns 1756 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carroll+financial+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) - 5,531,364 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,816,413 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11% Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW) - 2,567,806 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35% Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 547,460 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 361,058 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 676,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E. The purchase prices were between $41.3 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $44.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $15.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.658000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16904.18%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 134,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Armor US Equity Index ETF by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.12. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,765,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 152.05%. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 372,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1069.02%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 77,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 55.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.58 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 177,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - October by 112.44%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $32.4, with an estimated average price of $31.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 119,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $54.04 and $59.68, with an estimated average price of $57.55.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $73.11, with an estimated average price of $69.18.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $82.87.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The sale prices were between $104.28 and $115.6, with an estimated average price of $110.64.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $88.75 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 80.14%. The sale prices were between $49.4 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.546500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. still held 166,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 98.44%. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. still held 3,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.48%. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $162.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. still held 2,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 98.39%. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. still held 1,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.76%. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $281.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. still held 21,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.52%. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $115.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. still held 62,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.