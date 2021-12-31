Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. Buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF, Armor US Equity Index ETF, Sells Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

- New Purchases: JAAA, HTEC, NAD, COMT, ESGU, NZF, EFG, AVUV, CEMB, FALN, SJNK, HSIC, OTTR, NEV, NARI, ATVCU, CFVI, CQQQ, GEM, META, OEF, TZA, VTC, AYI, ARW, AHT, BMO, CACI, CF, STCN, CAR, VALE, CNO, ENTG, FCF, HL, IMMR, KSS, MANH, NDAQ, ODFL, PAAS, PSO, PLUG, STM, WPM, SNN, TDY, TDS, UCBI, UDR, VIACA, CBFV, INM, HIO, NEA, PTY, BDJ, TNL, SPR, VMW, BIP, HBM, IRDM, JBT, LAC, SBRA, EXPI, ORC, PINC, LADR, BRG, FIVN, HMLP, BOOT, VSTO, SPNE, PJT, BOMN, BTBT, WH, STIM, PDD, ELAN, BYND, TXG, DPRO, XP, VRM, REAX, ALVR, LI, LEV, LAZR, IBRX, PSFE, UWMC, UWMC, ME, S, S, VSCO, HUMA, ACHR, DWAC, GRAB, HYPR, ACWV, ARKX, BDEC, BUFR, DAPP, DJP, EEMA, FEZ, FOVL, GCC, GHYG, GUSH, GWX, HDGE, HYDR, HYXF, IEUR, IQDG, IUSB, IVOL, IXG, IYE, KROP, MLPA, PGF, PSI, QDIV, SMH, UFO, VSS, VTWO, VUSB, XHB, YOLO,
- Added Positions: STIP, ARMR, RAAX, AAPL, VWO, DIVO, TSOC, GSLC, PRF, VOO, JPST, LRFC, QQD, SPMD, JNJ, EMBD, SUB, DUK, MCD, PEP, PFE, IEFA, ITOT, LSST, PXH, KO, DD, LLY, HD, NKE, NSC, OMFL, SPD, TFC, MDLZ, LOW, MSTR, DOW, DGRO, IUSG, TIP, URA, D, NEE, FDX, JPM, LNC, PG, SHW, CTVA, ESGE, IGLB, IVV, IXN, OUSA, PREF, SPEM, VFMF, MMM, ABT, AMD, ALL, AMZN, AMGN, BLK, BXC, BMY, CVX, GLW, DE, EMR, ENB, EPD, XOM, FMC, FITB, F, GPC, IBM, LRCX, LVS, MFC, NWBI, NUE, PPG, SBUX, WMT, WFC, PM, AVGO, KMI, ABBV, BABA, ACWI, AOA, ARKF, DLN, DVYE, EEM, FGRO, HDEF, IUSV, IWD, IWR, MBB, MGK, MNA, MUB, PXF, QUAL, SPCX, USFR, VDE, VRP, VXF, CB, PLD, ARE, MO, AMED, AEE, AEP, AMT, BIDU, BLL, BK, BAX, BDX, BXP, BAM, VIAC, CSX, CVS, CTRA, CPB, CP, COF, CATO, CNP, CERN, CRL, CI, CLF, CSGP, CCEP, CGNX, CL, NNN, CMP, ED, STZ, CPRT, CCI, DHI, DVN, DKS, DLR, DISCA, EOG, EIX, ETR, EFX, EQR, EXPE, FNB, FAST, GD, GE, GSK, HAL, HAS, PEAK, HPQ, HON, HBAN, MTCH, IART, ISRG, IRM, SJM, VIAV, J, JCI, KLAC, K, KMB, KIM, LEN, BBWI, LMT, MRO, MKL, MMC, MAS, MKC, MRK, MU, TAP, MCO, MSI, NFG, NTAP, NWL, NOK, NTRS, NVO, OHI, PAYX, PBR, PNFP, PNW, PGR, PRU, PHM, RBA, RCI, ROP, RDS.A, POOL, STX, SEE, SON, LUV, STAA, NLOK, TJX, TMO, TYL, UAL, UBS, AUB, UMC, UPS, RTX, VLO, VTR, VOD, WPP, WAB, EVRG, WEC, XEL, XRX, YUM, HEI.A, ET, CIK, TSI, BTO, JPC, NVG, HIMX, HBI, WU, TMUS, DAL, PODD, BX, DFS, LULU, TAK, DG, CBOE, GM, PSLV, HII, APO, MARA, CLSK, AMCX, APTV, GWRE, PSX, HTA, PANW, PNR, ZTS, SEAS, AHH, BNFT, WIX, ALLE, ALLY, CGC, ARES, ACB, VKTX, CFRX, HUBS, QRVO, ETSY, CC, PYPL, KHC, LITE, HPE, SQ, FTV, TWLO, ASIX, ADNT, YUMC, IIPR, CNDT, IR, MFGP, ROKU, SE, PLL, SPOT, NIO, LTHM, REZI, DELL, ALC, UBER, CLVT, CRWD, BNTX, CARR, BIPC, BEPC, U, PLTR, ABNB, UPST, LABP, GTX, AGGY, ANGL, BLOK, BOTZ, IGIB, COPX, IGSB, DGS, DRIV, DXJ, EEMV, EES, EFAV, EFV, EMB, EPS, EWI, GLD, GQRE, GSIE, HDV, HYMB, IBB, ICLN, IEF, IEMG, IWM, IWN, JETS, JIG, JPEM, KOMP, LIT, MGC, MOAT, MSOS, PAVE, PFFD, PFIG, PICB, PIO, POTX, PSK, QCLN, RNRG, SCHA, SKYY, SLY, SMMV, SPLG, SPSB, SRLN, TLH, TPHD, TQQQ, VCIT, VCR, VDC, VEU, VGSH, VTIP, XLE, XLF, XLP, XLV, XLY, XMLV,
- Reduced Positions: VNLA, ISTB, RSP, SCHX, IJH, VIG, IJR, SHY, BRK.B, FLOT, IVW, MINT, NCNO, TLT, IWF, DGRW, BRK.A, VUG, AUSF, SCHD, SPY, XDQQ, VTI, XLRE, IYJ, PDP, USMV, VTV, TSC, QQQ, SCHB, VB, NVDA, SPLV, IGM, AXP, FB, IAT, ITB, IYG, PULS, SOXX, VO, XLK, T, ADBE, COST, FCNCA, GOOGL, RJF, RY, VZ, GOOG, LPRO, ARKK, IYW, MTUM, VGT, LNG, COP, GILD, FNDA, FV, GOVT, IVE, VFH, VV, XOP, AMAT, BAC, GOLD, CMCSA, DXCM, GIS, TT, NFLX, PEGA, QCOM, PWR, SO, TXT, UNP, RDS.B, MA, CHTR, PHYS, NOW, LDP, IQV, PSXP, PCTY, TEAM, ZS, ADER, AGZD, EJAN, GBIL, HYG, IDV, IWB, LQD, PDBC, QYLD, VAW, VCSH, VYM, XLC, AAON, ABB, AES, AMN, ATVI, APD, ALK, ALB, LNT, HES, AFG, ABC, AME, APH, IVZ, ADI, NLY, ANSS, AON, ACGL, AZPN, AZO, ADSK, AVB, AVY, AVA, BHP, BP, BCPC, SAN, BBY, BIO, BIIB, BA, BWA, BSX, BTI, BF.B, CBRE, CBRL, CHRW, CMS, CDNS, KMX, CAH, CCL, CAT, CLSN, CX, CNC, FIS, CTHR, SCHW, CHKP, CME, CHD, CIEN, CINF, C, CTXS, CLX, CTSH, DXC, CAG, CLB, CACC, WOLF, DTE, DAKT, DRI, DEO, DLTR, DPZ, EMN, ETN, ECL, EA, EQIX, ESS, EL, EXC, EXPD, EXPO, EXR, FFIV, M, FNF, THFF, FISV, FCX, GRMN, IT, GNTX, GPN, GS, HDB, HAIN, LHX, HEI, HSY, HOLX, HUM, INFO, IEX, IDXX, INTC, ICE, IFF, INTU, IONS, JKHY, JNPR, KNX, KB, KR, LH, LGF.B, MTB, MDC, MGM, MSM, MMP, MAR, MLM, MRVL, MCK, MPW, MED, MCY, MET, MAA, MIDD, MT, MBT, MHK, MS, NCR, NICE, FIZZ, NEOG, NTGR, NEM, ES, NOC, NVS, NVAX, OXY, OMC, ORCL, PCAR, PNM, PPL, PZZA, PKI, PHG, PXD, NTR, PBH, BKNG, PFG, PUK, PEG, PSA, DORM, REGN, RF, RMD, RHI, ROL, ROST, RCL, RGLD, SEIC, CRM, SAFM, SNY, SLB, SCI, SWKS, TRV, SWK, EQNR, SCL, SPH, SU, SNPS, SYY, TSM, TTWO, TECH, TXN, TPL, TSCO, RIG, TSN, USB, UAA, UL, X, UNH, VFC, MTN, VRTX, WAT, WSO, ANTM, WERN, WST, WDC, WMB, WLTW, WWE, XLNX, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, CMG, SMFG, SHG, DNP, USA, KYN, QRTEA, LDOS, BR, JAZZ, TEL, AWK, TDC, ULTA, CIM, MSCI, KW, ORMP, V, CFX, ERII, LOPE, VRSK, LEA, FAF, TSLA, KKR, NXPI, FRC, HCA, STAG, MPC, HZNP, TRIP, EPAM, PRLB, MANU, FANG, NCLH, NWS, EQX, MUSA, VEEV, COMM, HLT, AAL, SABR, DNOW, SYF, CFG, CDK, KEYS, LBRDK, QSR, KRNT, NSA, SHOP, ALRM, OLLI, LOB, PFGC, RACE, UA, ATOM, TTD, SNAP, OKTA, MDB, ALTR, DOCU, EQH, TME, FOXA, LYFT, NET, SNOW, GOEV, BFLY, OGN, PTRA, SLVM, AMLP, BND, BUG, CNRG, DBEF, DNL, DTEC, EFA, ENFR, EWC, EWJ, EWL, FNDX, GDX, HSCZ, HYLB, IAU, ICF, IDLV, IEI, IHI, IJJ, IJK, IQSU, IWO, IWV, IYR, JNK, JPIN, MDY, MIDU, MJ, MLPX, PBW, PDN, PFF, PGHY, RING, RSX, SCHC, SCHO, SCZ, SLV, SPHD, SPTL, SPTS, VBR, VEA, VIS, VLUE, VMBS, VNQ, VOE, VPL, WCLD, XLI, XLU,
- Sold Out: JHML, DEF, IAI, IYC, VHT, TFX, FNDB, IYF, JHMT, MTH, FLRN, IHF, SCHQ, SIZE, AOS, ABMD, NSP, AKAM, ALNY, DOX, AWR, AIRC, ATR, ABR, AXS, ITUB, ESTE, BLKB, SAM, CRH, CALM, CWT, PRDO, CASY, CENT, CCOI, CMA, CNX, CORT, PRMW, CS, CCK, CW, XRAY, DVA, ATGE, E, EZPW, EGLE, ESGR, EEFT, FCN, FICO, FLO, FLS, FDP, GME, TGNA, GNW, HIG, HE, HSTM, HR, HSII, HXL, HRC, HUBG, IDA, CEQP, JBSS, JW.A, KSU, LHCG, TBI, LANC, LSTR, LOGI, MGPI, MRTN, MMS, VIVO, MLAB, MOH, MCRI, NPK, NEU, NUS, NUAN, ON, OSIS, ORI, OMCL, ASGN, CNXN, PTC, PKE, PPC, PSMT, PRGS, MODV, QDEL, RDN, RRX, RNR, RCII, SLM, SAFT, SA, SIG, SLGN, SLP, SIRI, SKY, LSI, SPTN, STMP, SCS, STRA, RGR, SUI, TEF, TER, TR, TTC, THS, TRN, SPOK, UTHR, UVV, UHS, USNA, VMI, OSPN, VGR, WDFC, WHR, WWD, AUY, SPB, DZSI, LQDT, VNDA, HYT, HPI, BLW, GLU, SPXX, POR, CSII, CVLT, MFG, EIG, SQM, TTGT, VTA, PRO, ETJ, MASI, TWO, RBNC, HCI, AMPH, CVE, IRWD, ST, GBDC, SPSC, FN, COR, FLT, WD, NLSN, MX, AL, ZG, XYL, POST, SPLK, SUPN, GMED, QLYS, BGH, SSTK, RH, OFS, PCI, SFM, MNDT, EGRX, FLXN, INGN, KN, ATEN, ANET, ISTR, AKTS, TRUP, CTLT, AXTA, INOV, WING, CABO, PEN, DSKE, TPIC, SMPL, CVNA, APPN, ZLAB, COLD, DBX, BBIG, BJ, ESTC, FUTU, PINS, TPTX, AVTR, ARQT, PPD, XPEV, ASAN, GDRX, CNXC, MRVI, AGC, AFRM, RBLX, HCAQ, BMBL, ARVL, DTM, MMAT, ASHR, AVDE, AVEM, BETZ, BSCL, BTAL, CGW, CHAD, CIBR, DFAU, DWSH, EDEN, EEMS, EIDO, EPI, EWA, EWD, EWG, EWH, EWM, EWN, EWP, EWQ, EWT, EWU, EWW, EWY, EWZ, EZA, FBND, FM, FTEC, FTSM, FUT, FXN, GVIP, GXC, HYLD, IJT, KSA, KXI, LOUP, MILN, NETL, PFLD, PGRO, PLW, QQQM, QTEC, RDIV, RISN, RORO, RYT, SBIO, SDIV, THD, VCLO, VGLT, VXUS, WINC, XHE, XNTK, XSD, XT, XYLD,
For the details of Carroll Financial Associates, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carroll+financial+associates%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) - 5,531,364 shares, 9.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 1,816,413 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.11%
- Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (KLDW) - 2,567,806 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.35%
- Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) - 547,460 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.88%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 361,058 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.64%
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 676,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E (HTEC)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ROBO Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation E. The purchase prices were between $41.3 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $44.64. The stock is now traded at around $41.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF (COMT)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $31.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 25,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $16.11, with an estimated average price of $15.66. The stock is now traded at around $15.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 49,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund (NZF)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $16.38 and $17.39, with an estimated average price of $16.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.658000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 36,771 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16904.18%. The purchase prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37. The stock is now traded at around $105.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 134,163 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Armor US Equity Index ETF (ARMR)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Armor US Equity Index ETF by 23.78%. The purchase prices were between $24.28 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $26.12. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,765,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 152.05%. The purchase prices were between $23.6 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $24.74. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 372,448 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1069.02%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 77,401 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 55.65%. The purchase prices were between $34.58 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $38.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 177,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - October (TSOC)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Innovator Triple Stacker ETF - October by 112.44%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $32.4, with an estimated average price of $31.74. The stock is now traded at around $32.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 119,514 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $54.04 and $59.68, with an estimated average price of $57.55.Sold Out: Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $65.32 and $73.11, with an estimated average price of $69.18.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $77.27 and $86.94, with an estimated average price of $82.87.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (IAI)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The sale prices were between $104.28 and $115.6, with an estimated average price of $110.64.Sold Out: Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Health Care ETF. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $267.51, with an estimated average price of $254.47.Sold Out: John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (JHMT)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $88.75 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.2.Reduced: Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 80.14%. The sale prices were between $49.4 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $49.54. The stock is now traded at around $49.546500. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. still held 166,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 98.44%. The sale prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $50.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. still held 3,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.48%. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71. The stock is now traded at around $162.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. still held 2,904 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 98.39%. The sale prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $112.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. still held 1,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 45.76%. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $281.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. still held 21,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.52%. The sale prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $115.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Carroll Financial Associates, Inc. still held 62,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.
