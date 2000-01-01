Warren Buffett on the Importance of Economic Moats

It is easy to overlook the importance of economic moats during the current bull market. After all, a buoyant economic outlook can mean that even companies with relatively weak market positions enjoy rising profits that translate into surging stock prices.

However, history suggests positive economic conditions never last in perpetuity. Ultimately, some economic, political or other event takes place that prompts far more difficult trading conditions for businesses than those currently present.

Companies that have wide economic moats, such as from offering unique products, enjoying strong customer loyalty or having a lower cost base than rivals, may be in a strong position to overcome tougher operating conditions. As such, they may provide superior financial and share price performance over the long run when a broad range of economic conditions can be expected to occur.

Buffett’s view

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) Chairman Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) has previously highlighted the danger of investing in companies that lack an economic moat. As he once said, “Stocks of companies selling commodity-like products should come with a warning label.”

Of course, some investors may argue that companies with wide economic moats often command higher valuations than their peers. This may dissuade value investors from buying them ­– especially during a bull market when valuations can soar to levels that are difficult to justify. Indeed, some investors may argue that such stocks should come with their own warning labels based on their relatively high valuations.

However, they could offer less risk and higher return prospects than their peers. This could make them worthy of a premium valuation, albeit one that still needs to provide investors with at least some margin of safety to merit purchase.

A disciplined approach

Clearly, deciding which companies have economic moats, and their relative size, is highly subjective. Some companies, such as the generic manufacturers and producers to which Buffett alluded, are relatively easy to spot. However, companies that sell in a competitive market but have intangible assets, such as a high degree of brand loyalty and unique products that are less likely to be substituted, are far more difficult to judge.

As such, investors are bound to make mistakes when estimating the size and sustainability of a company’s economic moat. However, following a process that seeks to identify companies with wide economic moats, and being willing to pay more for them than their peers, may more than compensate for potential human error.

It could force an investor to adopt a disciplined approach that ensures they consider how a stock may perform in a variety of economic and trading conditions, rather than solely focusing on those currently present. This may allow them to build a stronger portfolio that is more likely to survive, and even thrive, in the long run.