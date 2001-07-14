The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (MMAT) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (“Meta” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MMAT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 15, 2021, Meta released its third quarter financial report and subsequently revealed that the Company had received a subpoena from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) in September investigating Meta’s merger with Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.

On this news, Meta’s stock fell 3.9% to close at $4.77 per share on November 16, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

Then, On December 14, 2021, Kerrisdale Capital published a report alleging numerous issues including: "disappearing segments, misleading product claims, fake medical devices, research funding for subsidiaries that don't exist, and circumstances so questionable around a penny stock reverse merger that it's now the subject of an SEC Enforcement subpoena."

On this news, Meta's stock fell $0.18 per share, or 5.83%, to close at $2.91 per share on December 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors further.

