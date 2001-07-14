Lifetime Battery Solution: UEI Unveils EXTREME LOW POWER Chip platform with Energy Harvesting Capability to Power Advanced TV Remote Controls

Universal+Electronics+Inc.+%28UEI%29 (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has unveiled its new family of QuickSet®-certified connectivity silicon products using Extreme Low-Power, energy-harvesting and high-performance technology, in Las Vegas today at CES® 2022. As the global leader in entertainment and smart home control technologies, UEI is committed to help transition the world towards a more sustainable future, by reducing primary battery waste throughout the life of the product, which in turn reduces the cumulative CO2 footprint. The new SOCs also offer significantly more processing power to deliver new features that enhance the overall user experience.

Benefits of UEI’s Extreme Low-Power SOC platform:

More compute : the processor architecture and memory optimization that delivers up to 2.5 times more processing power than current generation SOCs. This allows for more power-hungry features without compromising on battery life.

: the processor architecture and memory optimization that delivers up to 2.5 times more processing power than current generation SOCs. This allows for more power-hungry features without compromising on battery life. More battery life : the SOC delivers up to 80% lower power consumption so that batteries can last up to 10 times longer, depending on remote architecture, due to adaptive scaling of supply voltage.

: the SOC delivers up to 80% lower power consumption so that batteries can last up to 10 times longer, depending on remote architecture, due to adaptive scaling of supply voltage. Integrated energy harvesting : the SOC supports an integrated energy harvesting circuitry that recovers energy already present in consumer homes, such as natural and artificial lights, radio frequencies from wireless devices, and other energy sources.

: the SOC supports an integrated energy harvesting circuitry that recovers energy already present in consumer homes, such as natural and artificial lights, radio frequencies from wireless devices, and other energy sources. Superior power management: supports a wide range of energy storage and charging options with its highly configurable, ultra-efficient Power Management Unit (PMU) that enables true self-powering.

“We are proud of the success with our previous generation of wireless SoCs now powering over 180M connected products, enabling advanced universal control and connectivity on a range of products. We are excited to bring sustainability and increased performance by expanding our portfolio, that can further elevate the potential of our customers’ products,” explains UEI Senior Vice President of Product & Technology Arsham Hatambeiki. “We are focused on the energy as the currency for connected devices in the home, effectively eliminating the need to replace batteries in future products and creating a frictionless and enhanced user experience for consumers.”

In addition, end-to-end secure implementation is assured with security features such as ARM TrustZone, secured boot, secured execute, secured debug, and PUF memory architecture.

At launch, UEI will offer two products in this silicon family - UE961 offers the full capabilities of the extreme low-power silicon with support for Bluetooth LE connectivity that is Bluetooth 5.2 compliant and UE962 which adds support for the built-in energy harvesting capabilities. In its next phase, UEI will launch a multi-protocol version with added 802.15.4.

About UEI

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Founded in 1986, Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices. We design, develop, manufacture, ship and support control and sensor technology solutions and a broad line of universal control systems, audio video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products. Our products and solutions are used by the world's leading brands in the video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control and home appliance markets. For more information, visit www.uei.com.

QuickSet® is a registered trademark of Universal Electronics Inc.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery, technical performance, and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release; the purchasing by UEI customers of the home control products identified in this release in the quantities anticipated by management; the adoption of the energy harvesting and low power technologies identified in this release by UEI customers, the continued penetration and growth of UEI voice recognition technology and other products and consumer technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in UEI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that UEI achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. UEI undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

