International Money Express, Inc. to Host Inaugural Investor Day March 7

MIAMI, Jan. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. ( IMXI) (the “Company”), a leading, omnichannel money remittance services company, will host an Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite located in Times Square in New York City on the afternoon of Monday, March 7, 2022. Management will provide an update on the strategic direction of the Company, with insights into specific business areas and opportunities. Additional details will be provided upon registration.



The in-person meeting will be open to institutional investors and research analysts. A livestream of the event and supporting materials will be made available for online participants. To register for the in-person event, contact Laurie Berman of PondelWilkinson at [email protected] or 310-279-5980. Please register before February 11, 2022 to ensure space. Due to capacity constraints, in-person attendees will be confirmed via email prior to the event.

All in-person attendees must meet all applicable New York City and Nasdaq MarketSite Covid-19 regulations, including but not limited to providing proof of vaccination and identification.



About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. ( IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, eight countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. We offer the digital movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the United States and Canada, our Company-operated stores, and online through our app, and our website intermexonline.com. We execute and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:

Mike Gallentine

Vice President of Investor Relations

305-671-8005

[email protected]

or

Laurie Berman/Roger Pondel

PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5980

[email protected]

[email protected]