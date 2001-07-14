Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call For February 2nd

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing fourth quarter results after the market closes on February 1, 2022. A conference call will be held on February 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results.

Genworth’s earnings release and fourth quarter financial supplement will be available through the company's website, http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

Genworth’s conference call will be accessible via telephone and the Internet. The dial-in number for Genworth’s February 2nd conference call is 888 208.1820 or 323 794.2110 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 4404709. To participate in the call by webcast, register at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.genworth.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

A replay of the call will be available at 888 203.1112or719 457.0820 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 4404709 through February 16, 2022. The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website for one year.

Prior to Genworth’s conference call, our publicly traded subsidiary, Enact Holdings, Inc. (Enact) (NASDAQ: ACT), announced it will hold a conference call on February 2, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results from the fourth quarter. Enact’s conference call can be accessed via telephone and Internet. The dial-in number for Enact’s February 2 conference call is 833-730-3978 or 720-405-2123 (outside the U.S.); conference ID #7969025. To participate in the call by webcast, register at https%3A%2F%2Fir.enactmi.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevents at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to download and install any necessary software.

