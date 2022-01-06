Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call to Announce 4th Quarter 2021 Results

PR Newswire

BRANCHVILLE, N.J., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) announced it will release its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, February 3, 2022. The company will hold a conference call on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.

This call will be webcast live and can be accessed on Selective's website at www.Selective.com. A press release and financial supplement will also be available on the Investors page of Selective's website after market close on February 3, 2022.

A replay of the conference call will be available February 4 through March 6, 2022, on Selective's website.

About Selective Insurance Group, Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIGI) is a holding company for 10 property and casualty insurance companies rated "A+" (Superior) by AM Best. Through independent agents, the insurance companies offer standard and specialty insurance for commercial and personal risks and flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program's Write Your Own Program. Selective's unique position as both a leading insurance group and an employer of choice is recognized in a wide variety of awards and honors, including the Fortune 1000 and being named a Great Place to Work® in 2021. For more information about Selective, visit www.Selective.com.

