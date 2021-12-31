Vigilant Capital Management, LLC Buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Rockwell Automation Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Global Payments Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc

New Purchases: JAAA, ROK, VCIT, WHR, AEP, FNDA, IP, SJM, EEMV, IRT, BSCU, DES, UNIT, SCHE, SCHR, VGT, VTEB, VXUS, PRU, CP, FHN, HBAN, K, PPL, SLF, AVY, BIIB, VSS, VPU, VOO, VHT, PEG, VFH, GLW, VAW, DE, SCHH, FNF, SCHC, HAUZ, ORAN, TXT, TD, LTC, BSCS, RIVN, KD, SLVM, QS, KHC, MAR, NGG, BBL,

JPM, V, SIVB, TGT, MSFT, ABT, NXPI, LBRDK, AZN, AAPL, LHX, BKR, IAU, STZ, GS, ABBV, TSM, TXG, CHD, CCI, ILMN, PEP, LIN, UNP, IVV, AMZN, ECL, TTE, ARE, JNJ, MMC, NKE, FRC, ALLE, XOM, BR, EFA, SCHX, ADBE, TFC, BMY, CSCO, KO, NSRGY, ORCL, QCOM, SYY, VZ, PM, CTLT, BND, SPY, MMM, T, MO, BAC, BDX, CAT, CMCSA, COP, GIS, INTC, LOW, MCD, MDT, PFE, TROW, UL, UPS, WMT, DIS, AWK, PANW, EAF, FNDE, FNDX, MDY, SCHA, VNQ, AXP, AMGN, CVX, CMI, DD, DUK, ETR, GE, GOOGL, MDLZ, LMT, MCK, MRK, MET, PNC, RDS.A, SO, TXN, USB, RTX, LZAGY, TSLA, CTVA, ADYEY, EEM, FNDC, FNDF, IBMN, IJR, MUB, QQQ, SCHF, SCZ, VB, VO, AMT, AMKR, AMAT, CVS, CNI, D, EL, F, GD, HIG, IBM, KMB, VTRS, NSC, NVS, RIO, TRV, SYK, VLO, WFC, MA, GOOG, LW, DOW, OGN, BSCO, BSCQ, BSCR, IBML, IBMO, IBMP, IBMQ, IWN, SCHB, Reduced Positions: ATVI, GPN, ORLY, CB, ASML, HD, VEA, ADP, BAX, CERN, CL, DOV, EW, MTB, NWL, PG, SWKS, ZTS, FNDB, IEFA, VWO, ABB, APD, AKAM, ALL, AIG, APH, BRK.B, BBY, BA, BAM, AZTA, FIS, CRL, CME, CI, COLM, CAG, COST, DTE, DHR, DAR, EOG, EMN, ETN, ENTG, FDX, FISV, HAIN, HXL, ING, IEX, LKQ, LH, LEN, MKC, MCHP, NVDA, NDSN, ES, PCAR, PKG, PH, PNFP, PII, PHM, RJF, RHHBY, ROP, CRM, SNY, SRE, SWK, SBUX, SUI, TJX, TER, TSCO, TSN, VFC, VRTX, WBA, ANTM, EVRG, WAL, ZBH, DBSDY, RGA, KBCSY, BAH, AMADY, PSX, FB, GMED, BURL, HLT, TMX, BABA, NVST, CRNC, BSCM, BSCT, DIA, ICLN, IWY, SCHD, SCHP, TAN, USMV, VTV, VUG, XLK,

Portland, ME, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Rockwell Automation Inc, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Global Payments Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Chubb, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Vigilant Capital Management, LLC owns 626 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 314,471 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.89% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 129,753 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.93% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 158,344 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.59% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 111,828 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 89,294 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.65%

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.396100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 305,549 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The purchase prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332. The stock is now traded at around $335.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $91.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,581 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $198.25 and $238.28, with an estimated average price of $220.14. The stock is now traded at around $233.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $57.41, with an estimated average price of $54.86. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1495.54%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $469.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,505 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 34.65%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,598 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 162.62%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $68.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8042.27%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $78.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 389.91%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $111.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,727 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4754.72%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,146 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The sale prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Snap-on Inc. The sale prices were between $202.03 and $228.02, with an estimated average price of $213.62.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Waters Corp. The sale prices were between $328.07 and $372.6, with an estimated average price of $349.79.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Cousins Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $37.48 and $40.64, with an estimated average price of $39.38.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 91.02%. The sale prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $63.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 23,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 98.74%. The sale prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $151.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 1,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 48.22%. The sale prices were between $598.28 and $708.14, with an estimated average price of $650.29. The stock is now traded at around $700.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 20,767 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 20.72%. The sale prices were between $173.61 and $196.09, with an estimated average price of $188.12. The stock is now traded at around $197.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 42,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 64.24%. The sale prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 2,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vigilant Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.74%. The sale prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Vigilant Capital Management, LLC still held 4,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.