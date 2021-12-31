Versant Capital Management, Inc Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, CSG Systems International Inc, Sells Carrier Global Corp, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Pfizer Inc

- New Purchases: DFAX, DFIV, IAUM, SRNE, PTY, CEMB, CADE, CADE, VFH, VGT, VYM, PTNQ, PTLC, AI, IWR, TNA, TQQQ, DRIV, VBK, COPX, VSCO, ABNB, DNB, TXG, ALLO, VST, VMW, AVAV, NOV, LVS, ENDP, ESE, DBD, CSGP, CP, ANIP,
- Added Positions: CSGS, IXC, RING, VWOB, DFAC, AVEM, GNR, VGLT, EMB, FB, DFAE, DFAI, BRK.B, CLF, FDX, LMT, CRM, DIS, NETL, VTV, VUG, AJRD, KRG, O, UVV, ABBV, GPRO, PYPL, DOCU, FNDF, PCY, PXF, SCHO, SHM, TFI, VGSH, VIG, AMSF, T, ATI, ECOL, ABCB, AJG, MTOR, ABG, ADSK, BAC, BRC, CVBF, CTRA, CALM, CVGW, CWT, CPE, PRDO, CRS, CAT, SCHW, CBU, CNMD, ED, COST, DBI, DLX, DRQ, SSP, ETN, EQT, GIS, GNW, GFF, HNI, IVC, KAMN, MET, MSEX, MNRO, NP, NFLX, NTGR, PTEN, POWL, RDNT, RNR, SWM, DHC, SHEN, SJI, SPPI, SM, SRCL, SHOO, GEO, WEN, WSFS, WFC, WABC, VNDA, SBH, ALGT, AMEH, KDP, FF, IVR, AMPH, GNRC, MTDR, ALSN, FRGI, AAOI, RMAX, INGN, GOOG, PAHC, DNOW, ENVA, JRVR, TDOC, AGR, ZS, CRWD, SLQT, NKLA, DKNG, SLVM, COM, FLGB, FNDC, FNDE, IEFA, IEMG, QYLD, REM, SCHC, TPAY, VCSH, VTEB, VWO,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, CARR, THC, AVUS, GLD, PFE, MO, SPG, TSLA, MGP, VT, VV, AAPL, MCD, HON, LGND, STRA, EMF, DXJ, IJR, VBR, VEU, VGK, DDD, MMM, EGHT, AIR, CB, SRPT, ABT, AKR, ATVI, HTH, AFL, ADC, AIN, ADS, AMT, AMWD, THRM, AME, AMGN, APOG, ARCB, AGO, AZN, ATNI, ATO, AVA, ACLS, BJRI, B, BDX, BHE, EPAY, VIAC, CPB, CATO, CPF, LUMN, CHS, PLCE, CHD, C, CLX, TPR, CCOI, CGNX, CL, COLB, CMCSA, CBSH, CMTL, CCI, CRY, ATGE, DE, SITC, D, DUK, EGBN, EA, EMR, EPC, EXPD, FFIV, FSS, M, FBP, FISV, FBC, FLO, FDP, GPS, GGG, GVA, GPK, HE, HSTM, HCSG, EHC, HTLD, HFC, HRL, SVC, ILMN, ISBC, IONS, ITRI, JJSF, SJM, JBSS, K, KSS, KFY, LKQ, LTC, TBI, LNN, MDC, MHO, VRE, MCS, MERC, VTRS, MYGN, NBTB, FIZZ, NPK, NTUS, NTAP, NYMT, ES, NWN, NWE, NVAX, OSIS, OXY, ONB, OSUR, OFG, OFIX, OI, PCAR, CNXN, PPBI, MD, PDCE, PNW, PXD, PLXS, LIN, PBH, PRGS, PFS, RPT, RRC, RUTH, SPXC, SBCF, STX, SLGN, SON, SO, SWX, SXI, TTWO, TNC, XPER, TMP, TR, TTC, THS, TRMK, TSN, USPH, USB, UNF, UFCS, RTX, UTL, UFPI, USNA, VFC, VRTX, WAB, WRE, WSO, WW, EVRG, WGO, INT, L, AAWW, KOP, GPRE, CSII, KALU, WU, TMUS, CNK, APEI, TWO, HI, NX, AGNC, TREE, JBT, PMT, ARI, CHTR, CBOE, FN, AAT, KMI, AMCX, CHEF, LPI, ZNGA, PARR, CUBI, SLCA, PSX, NOW, BLMN, PBF, BFAM, RC, IBTX, AHH, SPNT, MMI, HLT, CARA, GCI, QURE, KN, QTWO, FIVN, RYAM, DEA, UNIT, GKOS, PFGC, SQ, FCPT, FHB, SMPL, FBK, EVBG, GPMT, SBT, CNNE, TALO, VRT, MRNA, ZM, KTB, ARNC, OTIS, LPRO, VTOL, CGNT, CGNT, CCSI, MLN, PDN, PXH, RPV, SCHB, SCHE, SCHR, SCHV, SCHX, SLYV, SMB,
- Sold Out: JEPI, PDO, IJH, CADE, CADE, RPAI, UFS, FNDB, MDP, BYND, XLRN, RVNC, CGC, INOV, VIRT, ELF, ADNT, SAFE, COLD, GSHD, COR, RKT, AAN, BMBL, JKI, SHV, XLE, IOSP, EPAC, CMO, CVA, CUTR, DLB, FCFS, HRC, KSU, LKFN, LCI, NVS, CSOD, RAVN, STMP, NLOK, UHT, ZUMZ, UIHC, BLNK, ECHO, OMER, ACAD,
These are the top 5 holdings of Versant Capital Management, Inc
- Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 579,003 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 336,877 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 690,642 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84%
- Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 236,217 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77%
- FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 461,923 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 112,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 78,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust Micro. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.65 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 287 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 245966.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 44,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES INC (RING)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 244.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 52.30%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $156.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 186.29%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NETL)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 32.42%. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $30.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1015.38%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $307.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The sale prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84.Sold Out: PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDO)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $19.32 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.51.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.Sold Out: (RPAI)
Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.
