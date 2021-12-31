Versant Capital Management, Inc Buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, CSG Systems International Inc, Sells Carrier Global Corp, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Pfizer Inc

New Purchases: DFAX, DFIV, IAUM, SRNE, PTY, CEMB, CADE, CADE, VFH, VGT, VYM, PTNQ, PTLC, AI, IWR, TNA, TQQQ, DRIV, VBK, COPX, VSCO, ABNB, DNB, TXG, ALLO, VST, VMW, AVAV, NOV, LVS, ENDP, ESE, DBD, CSGP, CP, ANIP,

VTI, CARR, THC, AVUS, GLD, PFE, MO, SPG, TSLA, MGP, VT, VV, AAPL, MCD, HON, LGND, STRA, EMF, DXJ, IJR, VBR, VEU, VGK, DDD, MMM, EGHT, AIR, CB, SRPT, ABT, AKR, ATVI, HTH, AFL, ADC, AIN, ADS, AMT, AMWD, THRM, AME, AMGN, APOG, ARCB, AGO, AZN, ATNI, ATO, AVA, ACLS, BJRI, B, BDX, BHE, EPAY, VIAC, CPB, CATO, CPF, LUMN, CHS, PLCE, CHD, C, CLX, TPR, CCOI, CGNX, CL, COLB, CMCSA, CBSH, CMTL, CCI, CRY, ATGE, DE, SITC, D, DUK, EGBN, EA, EMR, EPC, EXPD, FFIV, FSS, M, FBP, FISV, FBC, FLO, FDP, GPS, GGG, GVA, GPK, HE, HSTM, HCSG, EHC, HTLD, HFC, HRL, SVC, ILMN, ISBC, IONS, ITRI, JJSF, SJM, JBSS, K, KSS, KFY, LKQ, LTC, TBI, LNN, MDC, MHO, VRE, MCS, MERC, VTRS, MYGN, NBTB, FIZZ, NPK, NTUS, NTAP, NYMT, ES, NWN, NWE, NVAX, OSIS, OXY, ONB, OSUR, OFG, OFIX, OI, PCAR, CNXN, PPBI, MD, PDCE, PNW, PXD, PLXS, LIN, PBH, PRGS, PFS, RPT, RRC, RUTH, SPXC, SBCF, STX, SLGN, SON, SO, SWX, SXI, TTWO, TNC, XPER, TMP, TR, TTC, THS, TRMK, TSN, USPH, USB, UNF, UFCS, RTX, UTL, UFPI, USNA, VFC, VRTX, WAB, WRE, WSO, WW, EVRG, WGO, INT, L, AAWW, KOP, GPRE, CSII, KALU, WU, TMUS, CNK, APEI, TWO, HI, NX, AGNC, TREE, JBT, PMT, ARI, CHTR, CBOE, FN, AAT, KMI, AMCX, CHEF, LPI, ZNGA, PARR, CUBI, SLCA, PSX, NOW, BLMN, PBF, BFAM, RC, IBTX, AHH, SPNT, MMI, HLT, CARA, GCI, QURE, KN, QTWO, FIVN, RYAM, DEA, UNIT, GKOS, PFGC, SQ, FCPT, FHB, SMPL, FBK, EVBG, GPMT, SBT, CNNE, TALO, VRT, MRNA, ZM, KTB, ARNC, OTIS, LPRO, VTOL, CGNT, CGNT, CCSI, MLN, PDN, PXH, RPV, SCHB, SCHE, SCHR, SCHV, SCHX, SLYV, SMB, Sold Out: JEPI, PDO, IJH, CADE, CADE, RPAI, UFS, FNDB, MDP, BYND, XLRN, RVNC, CGC, INOV, VIRT, ELF, ADNT, SAFE, COLD, GSHD, COR, RKT, AAN, BMBL, JKI, SHV, XLE, IOSP, EPAC, CMO, CVA, CUTR, DLB, FCFS, HRC, KSU, LKFN, LCI, NVS, CSOD, RAVN, STMP, NLOK, UHT, ZUMZ, UIHC, BLNK, ECHO, OMER, ACAD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Dimensional International Value ETF, CSG Systems International Inc, ISHARES INC, iShares Gold Trust Micro, sells Carrier Global Corp, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Pfizer Inc, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Versant Capital Management, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Versant Capital Management, Inc owns 1617 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) - 579,003 shares, 11.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) - 336,877 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 690,642 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.84% Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) - 236,217 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.77% FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 461,923 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.98 and $26.57, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 112,409 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 78,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust Micro. The purchase prices were between $17.54 and $18.66, with an estimated average price of $17.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,973 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.65 and $7.23, with an estimated average price of $6.19. The stock is now traded at around $4.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $100.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in CSG Systems International Inc by 245966.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.36 and $57.97, with an estimated average price of $53.16. The stock is now traded at around $58.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 44,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 244.50%. The purchase prices were between $24.37 and $28.72, with an estimated average price of $26.33. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 34,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 52.30%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $156.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 186.29%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $23.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,842 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF by 32.42%. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $30.6. The stock is now traded at around $31.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,501 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1015.38%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $307.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The sale prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84.

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $19.32 and $21.66, with an estimated average price of $20.51.

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Cadence Bank. The sale prices were between $20.1 and $23.03, with an estimated average price of $22.12.

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74.

Versant Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $13.15 and $13.78, with an estimated average price of $13.6.