Canton Hathaway, LLC Buys Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Amgen Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Canton Hathaway, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF, Snowflake Inc, sells Amgen Inc, Palantir Technologies Inc, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, The Kraft Heinz Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Canton Hathaway, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Canton Hathaway, LLC owns 296 stocks with a total value of $369 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Canton Hathaway, LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 292 shares, 35.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 62,355 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 131,216 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 129,842 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 114,706 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.08%
New Purchase: Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF (BATT)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Amplify Lithium & Battery Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.39 and $20.09, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $17.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 67,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,773 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MP Materials Corp (MP)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.57 and $47.26, with an estimated average price of $39.66. The stock is now traded at around $45.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Critical Elements Lithium Corp (CRECF)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Critical Elements Lithium Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.92 and $1.58, with an estimated average price of $1.24. The stock is now traded at around $1.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 128,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Canton Hathaway, LLC initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $57.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 1764.63%. The purchase prices were between $79.05 and $91.86, with an estimated average price of $87.1. The stock is now traded at around $90.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 14,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 297.83%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $229.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 5,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 55.38%. The purchase prices were between $58.9 and $67.76, with an estimated average price of $63.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 49,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 31.50%. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $57.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 32,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 72.50%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $297.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Canton Hathaway, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 343.31%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $553.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $17.96 and $26.75, with an estimated average price of $21.99.

Sold Out: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The sale prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.

Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $163.01, with an estimated average price of $157.71.

Sold Out: Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Exact Sciences Corp. The sale prices were between $72.5 and $100.68, with an estimated average price of $87.97.

Sold Out: Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

Canton Hathaway, LLC sold out a holding in Arvinas Inc. The sale prices were between $65.85 and $96.21, with an estimated average price of $81.26.



