Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF

San Mateo, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, S&P MidCap 400 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. owns 48 stocks with a total value of $773 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 419,185 shares, 25.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,087,742 shares, 13.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.91% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 199,160 shares, 11.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.05% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 245,430 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 108,112 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.75 and $200.18, with an estimated average price of $187.17. The stock is now traded at around $201.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.6 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $46.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,991 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.05%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $430.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 199,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 25.01%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $222.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 148,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 734,601 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $237.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 37.68%. The purchase prices were between $19.31 and $21.84, with an estimated average price of $20.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 68,840 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Emery Howard Portfolio Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The sale prices were between $484.25 and $529.45, with an estimated average price of $507.81.