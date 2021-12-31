Magnolia Capital Management Ltd Buys Caterpillar Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Nucor Corp, Sells International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: CAT, BK, ACWI, CRM, NUE, TXN, EWG, TEAM, GLW, LHX, YUM, MET, BNTX, VZ, EA, BMY, AFL, CMCSA, IR, XLF, PXD, PYPL, CNP, SQ, IYW, EFA, FB, CI, BDX, SAL, T, CVX, CHTR, TRV, VB, OGN, SOXX, MMM, TTE, ACWX, FDX, FDIS, VAW, AVEO,

FTEC, IYF, Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, XLY, AAPL, IYJ, IJH, IBM, DIA, AMZN, CCI, GOOG, XLP, XLV, O, IJR, SDY, CSCO, MSFT, STZ, XLC, MMP, QCOM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Caterpillar Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Nucor Corp, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, sells International Business Machines Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd owns 109 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,575 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,174 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 26,981 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 16,832 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 43,871 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $221.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $229.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $61.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $116.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $129.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.