Magnolia Capital Management Ltd Buys Caterpillar Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Nucor Corp, Sells International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: CAT, BK, ACWI, CRM, NUE, TXN, EWG, TEAM, GLW, LHX, YUM, MET, BNTX, VZ, EA, BMY, AFL, CMCSA, IR, XLF, PXD, PYPL, CNP, SQ, IYW, EFA, FB, CI, BDX, SAL, T, CVX, CHTR, TRV, VB, OGN, SOXX, MMM, TTE, ACWX, FDX, FDIS, VAW, AVEO,
- Added Positions: FTEC, IYF,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, QQQ, XLY, AAPL, IYJ, IJH, IBM, DIA, AMZN, CCI, GOOG, XLP, XLV, O, IJR, SDY, CSCO, MSFT, STZ, XLC, MMP, QCOM,
For the details of MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/magnolia+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 39,575 shares, 15.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.96%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 41,174 shares, 13.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 26,981 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.6%
- SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 16,832 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.67%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 43,871 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.27%
Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $221.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $229.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61. The stock is now traded at around $61.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,962 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $116.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)
Magnolia Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in iShares MSCI Germany ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.5 and $34.38, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $33.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 5,055 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Magnolia Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.36%. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $129.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD. Also check out:
1. MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's Undervalued Stocks
2. MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MAGNOLIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD keeps buying