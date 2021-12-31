Tributary Capital Management, LLC Buys LHC Group Inc, Cambium Networks Corp, Avanos Medical Inc, Sells Medpace Holdings Inc, Omnicell Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc

New Purchases: PLUG, OKTA, AHCO, BRO, AWK, PNC, PSX,

Fort Collins, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys LHC Group Inc, Cambium Networks Corp, Avanos Medical Inc, Integer Holdings Corp, Natus Medical Inc, sells Medpace Holdings Inc, Omnicell Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Onto Innovation Inc, AMN Healthcare Services Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tributary Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Tributary Capital Management, LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Tributary Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tributary+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 60,450 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64% Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) - 366,185 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69% Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 385,319 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59% Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 168,894 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58% Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX) - 251,088 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $202.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.47 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $68.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $175.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $220.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 185.38%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $128.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 179,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cambium Networks Corp by 85.13%. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 602,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Avanos Medical Inc by 58.37%. The purchase prices were between $29.25 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 511,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 54.31%. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $87.24. The stock is now traded at around $81.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 194,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Natus Medical Inc by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 556,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 239,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.