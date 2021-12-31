Tributary Capital Management, LLC Buys LHC Group Inc, Cambium Networks Corp, Avanos Medical Inc, Sells Medpace Holdings Inc, Omnicell Inc, Boot Barn Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: PLUG, OKTA, AHCO, BRO, AWK, PNC, PSX,
- Added Positions: LHCG, CMBM, AVNS, ITGR, NTUS, OLLI, BHE, B, BLKB, SHO, ENS, SPOT, OPEN, PLNT, SAGE, XPO, TXG, SUI, QCOM, ACC, RNG, XOM, RCII, ICLR, GNTX, LFUS, CSL, CASY, MKL, CFR, DRE, MPWR, NEE, RPM, QLYS, FBHS, TSCO, OSK, PTC, PKI, RHI, PXD,
- Reduced Positions: MEDP, OMCL, BOOT, ONTO, AMN, AMBA, MOV, EXLS, KFY, MMI, FWRD, KFRC, COKE, SIGI, IART, NXST, SSB, CNX, LPSN, ICFI, BCPC, FIX, FELE, DORM, UBSI, KALU, GIII, IDA, AMWD, EPAY, DIOD, STC, AUB, JJSF, LZB, PATK, SBCF, LPLA, LGIH, MC, CSWI, COUP, CACI, CTS, CPK, FICO, GTY, MBWM, ODFL, SF, UMBF, SPSC, PCRX, PANW, BURL, ADC, CASS, IDXX, ORLY, UTL, EPAM, SUPN, HLT, DEA, AJG, DHI, MCHP, TREX, LULU, MSCI, VEEV, PAYC, DBX, SMAR, DT, AME, BLL, CTAS, CSGP, COO, DPZ, MKSI, PAYX, POOL, SGEN, SNPS, TECH, FTNT, HZNP, SPLK, BERY, FANG, OMF, TRU, PSTG, FND, TENB, IAA, IAC, MRVI, GXO, AMZN, AAPL, CHD, DOV, ITT, JLL, KR, LAMR, MSFT, NVDA, PWR, QDEL, TFX, ZBRA, TDG, BR, PODD, MASI, FLT, ZNGA, FIVE, CDW, TNDM, GOOG, SEDG, EQH, YETI, CB, ABT, ATVI, ADBE, AMT, ATO, BIIB, BLK, CSX, CCMP, CME, CTXS, CMCSA, STZ, COST, EOG, EW, LLY, FMC, FR, HD, HUM, KEY, MTZ, MS, NKE, LIN, BKNG, RCL, TTEK, TMO, TKR, USB, RTX, VZ, WMT, WM, WFC, MA, FAF, FB, ZTS, LW, DOCU,
- Sold Out: SFIX, DKNG, MKTX, KLAC, INCY, NTRS, ATUS, SWX, AVGO, POST, TDOC, VMEO, EHTH, PCT,
- Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 60,450 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.64%
- Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) - 366,185 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.69%
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 385,319 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.59%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 168,894 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.58%
- Comfort Systems USA Inc (FIX) - 251,088 shares, 1.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.98%
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.32 and $44.55, with an estimated average price of $34.78. The stock is now traded at around $25.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Okta Inc (OKTA)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Okta Inc. The purchase prices were between $198.08 and $268.28, with an estimated average price of $237.78. The stock is now traded at around $202.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $18.47 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $23.46. The stock is now traded at around $22.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 54,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $68.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87. The stock is now traded at around $175.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $220.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: LHC Group Inc (LHCG)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in LHC Group Inc by 185.38%. The purchase prices were between $110.23 and $154.64, with an estimated average price of $136.21. The stock is now traded at around $128.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 179,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Cambium Networks Corp by 85.13%. The purchase prices were between $22.82 and $37.35, with an estimated average price of $28.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 602,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Avanos Medical Inc by 58.37%. The purchase prices were between $29.25 and $36.02, with an estimated average price of $32.37. The stock is now traded at around $34.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 511,458 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 54.31%. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $93.39, with an estimated average price of $87.24. The stock is now traded at around $81.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 194,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Natus Medical Inc (NTUS)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Natus Medical Inc by 25.65%. The purchase prices were between $21.99 and $28.35, with an estimated average price of $24.67. The stock is now traded at around $23.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 556,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc by 25.50%. The purchase prices were between $46.21 and $73.43, with an estimated average price of $60.81. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 239,332 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Stitch Fix Inc. The sale prices were between $17.94 and $38.19, with an estimated average price of $28.31.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $343.73 and $431.53, with an estimated average price of $393.84.Sold Out: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in KLA Corp. The sale prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65.Sold Out: Incyte Corp (INCY)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Incyte Corp. The sale prices were between $63.34 and $74.11, with an estimated average price of $67.48.Sold Out: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Altice USA Inc. The sale prices were between $14.65 and $19.51, with an estimated average price of $16.88.
