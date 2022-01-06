Global Industrial and OMNIA Partners Expand Strategic Partnership

Brings Global Industrial's Extensive Selection and Know-How to Public Sector

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 6, 2022 / Global Industrial Company ( NYSE:GIC, Financial), a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced a nationwide cooperative contract with OMNIA Partners for the public sector. The new agreement builds upon the existing private sector partnership between Global Industrial and OMNIA Partners.

The public sector partnership leverages the purchasing power of OMNIA Partners, one of the largest and most experienced cooperative purchasing organizations in the nation to enhance the accessibility of Global Industrial's robust product and solutions selection to public sector customers, such as educational institutions (K-12 and higher-ed), state and local governments, and any other entities that exist for public benefit. With the launch of the new OMNIA Partners program, participants have a streamlined path to procurement of, among other items, material handling equipment, storage and shelving, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security equipment, plumbing supplies and pumps, and janitorial and maintenance products and equipment. Global Industrial is a true partner that delivers exceptional value and a "We Can Supply That" mentality to further their customer's ability to succeed, grow and achieve their professional goals.

Claudia Hughes, Senior Vice President and Chief Sales Officer at Global Industrial Company, said, "We are very excited to expand our partnership with OMNIA Partners and to have them in our corner as a dedicated partner in public sector procurement. OMNIA Partners is a valued partner that significantly enhances our sales capabilities in the group procurement channel and ability to meet the customer's needs while strengthening the value and service we provide."

"OMNIA Partners is excited to add Global Industrial's extensive product and solutions offering to our strong portfolio of facilities contracts. This agreement offers participants access to extensive industrial and MRO products and a solutions-based approach," said Doug Looney, Senior Vice President, Public Sector Sales at OMNIA Partners.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company ( NYSE:GIC, Financial), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added industrial distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers, and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial exclusive brands. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems and be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®."

About OMNIA Partners

Shaping the future of procurement through power, access and trust, OMNIA Partners is the largest and most experienced purchasing organization for public and private sector procurement. Its immense purchasing power and industry-leading suppliers have produced an extensive portfolio of procurement solutions and partnerships, making OMNIA Partners the most valued and trusted resource for organizations nationwide. www.omniapartners.com/publicsector.

