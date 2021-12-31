Birch Capital Management, LLC Buys Royal Gold Inc, Franco-Nevada Corp, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, Sells Medtronic PLC, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Universal Health Services Inc

- New Purchases: RGLD, FNV, VUSB,
- Added Positions: TRP, GOOG, OMC, CTSH, GLDM, EPD, DFS, DG, CWEN.A,
- Reduced Positions: AMGN, CNI, MDT, ABC, TSM, FLT, UHS, ABBV, MINT, NTST, CAH, FISV, MMM, GPC, NKE, PAYX, CLX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,937 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,921 shares, 5.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 81,263 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio.
- W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW) - 17,106 shares, 5.32% of the total portfolio.
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 16,867 shares, 4.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37%
Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $92.27 and $107.67, with an estimated average price of $100.97. The stock is now traded at around $98.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 5,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Franco-Nevada Corp (FNV)
Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $126.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Birch Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 10,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Omnicom Group Inc by 47.48%. The purchase prices were between $66.57 and $76.57, with an estimated average price of $71.06. The stock is now traded at around $77.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Birch Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 692.88%. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 21.3%. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4. The stock is now traded at around $104.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 6,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 21.93%. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $239.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 1,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Universal Health Services Inc by 43.05%. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38. The stock is now traded at around $130.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 799 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Netstreit Corp (NTST)
Birch Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Netstreit Corp by 49.99%. The sale prices were between $20.72 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $23.12. The stock is now traded at around $23.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. Birch Capital Management, LLC still held 3,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.
