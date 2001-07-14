Nordic Enterprises Prove Digital Leadership With Transformations to Compete in Post-Pandemic World

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated adoption of digital solutions in the Nordic region, which already led Europe in this area before the crisis, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Solutions and Services report for the Nordics finds companies are expanding the digital transformation efforts they launched early in the pandemic to remain competitive. Technology and service providers are helping Nordic clients quickly deploy applications to manage supply and demand, improve online customer service, support hybrid work modes and make operations more sustainable.

“Many enterprises in the Nordics are focused on seizing opportunities that are emerging with economic recovery under new conditions,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Providers are meeting the growing enterprise demand for services, solutions, strategic consulting and cloud-based transformations.”

Consulting firms are using data-driven approaches to help enterprises build strategic roadmaps to post-pandemic growth, ISG says. Amid a massive movement by Nordic companies to the cloud, providers are guiding clients toward transformation plans that fit in with their current IT estates.

Most Nordic businesses that have survived the pandemic have built up digital channels for their customers, implementing chatbots and automating routine services to overcome the region’s workforce shortages, the report says. Providers with a local presence that have been able to offer ready-to-deploy solutions specifically for retail have increased their revenue despite overall economic challenges.

Providers also have helped companies in the region navigate ongoing supply chain disruptions, especially by using AI and machine learning to predict supply chain requirements, according to ISG. In addition, Nordic firms have implemented more automation in warehouses to provide uninterrupted service despite the region’s tight labor markets.

As early leaders in sustainability and decarbonization, Nordic enterprises are working with service providers to build frameworks for achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030, as well as data analysis and digital technologies to assess progress toward sustainability goals, the report says.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Solutions and Services report for the Nordics evaluates the capabilities of 40 providers across four quadrants: Digital Business Consulting Services, Digital Customer Experience Services, Digital Supply Chain Transformation Services and Sustainability and Decarbonization Services.

The report names IBM and Wipro as Leaders in all four quadrants. It names Accenture, Atos, Capgemini and HCL as Leaders in three quadrants and TCS, Tech Mahindra and TietoEVRY in two quadrants each. BCG, Cognizant, Deloitte, EY, Infosys, LTI, McKinsey, PwC, Siemens and T-Systems are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, TietoEVRY is named a Rising Star—a company with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in two quadrants, while Infosys is named a Rising Star in one quadrant.

The 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business – Solutions and Service Partners report for the Nordics is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005092/en/