NOVONIX Commences Process for Nasdaq Listing

NOVONIX Limited (ASX: NVX, OTCQX: NVNXF) (“NOVONIX” or “the Company”), today announces the commencement of the process to list its securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market (‘Nasdaq’). As announced to the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") on 10 May 2021, NOVONIX has been exploring a secondary listing of its securities on Nasdaq. In the first stage of the process, NOVONIX has filed a registration statement, Form 20-F, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). The U.S. listing is expected to take place after the SEC and Nasdaq have completed their review process and upon effectiveness of the registration statement.

The securities will take the form of a Level II American Depository Receipt (ADR) program and will complement the existing primary listing of NVX shares on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). An ADR is a negotiable receipt, resembling a stock certificate that is issued by a United States depositary bank appointed to evidence one or more American Depositary Shares.

The Company intends to appoint The Bank of New York Mellon ("BNY Mellon") to establish the Level II ADR Program and to act as the ADR depositary, custodian and registrar.

Establishing this program is part of an ongoing strategy to expand NOVONIX’s reach to investors in the United States and make the Company’s securities potentially eligible as a direct investment for North American institutions and fund managers.

Under the program, NOVONIX expects to begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NVX”. The establishment of the program by NOVONIX is not a public offering or issuance of new NOVONIX ordinary shares. Under the Level II program, the ADRs will be based on NOVONIX’s ordinary shares currently on issue. Each ADR will represent four (4) fully paid ordinary shares of NOVONIX. No final decision has been made by the SEC in respect of the proposed Nasdaq listing and there can be no assurance as to the occurrence, timing and/or completion of such a listing and effectiveness of the registration statement. NOVONIX'S ordinary shares are currently listed on the ASX under the symbol “NVX” where the securities will continue to trade following any Nasdaq listing.

A copy of the Form 20-F which has been filed with the SEC is attached to this announcement.

“We believe NOVONIX was the first qualified supplier of high-capacity long-life synthetic graphite anode material to a major cell maker and is the only supplier with plans to provide large volumes of this key material in the U.S. Our technological breakthroughs are helping to power the energy storage market, leading to better performance, longer life and lower costs,” said Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX. “This listing furthers our long-term goal of reshoring the EV supply chain in North America and becoming a leader in the electrification economy.”

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

This announcement has been authorised for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

ABOUT NOVONIX

NOVONIX LIMITED (ASX: NVX, OTCQX: NVNXF) is an integrated developer and supplier of high-performance materials, equipment and services for the global lithium-ion battery industry with operations in the USA and Canada and sales in more than 14 countries. NOVONIX’s mission is to support the global deployment of lithium-ion battery technologies for a cleaner energy future.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements about us and our industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements that relate to the company's plans for the U.S. Listing, the commencement of trading of the ADRs on the Nasdaq, and regarding our future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, other factors and assumptions. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this registration statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

