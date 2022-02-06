Akouos to Present at the Association for Research in Otolaryngology 45th Annual Mid-Winter Meeting

BOSTON, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akouos, Inc. ( AKUS), a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing potential gene therapies for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide, today announced that new nonclinical data will be presented at the Association for Research in Otolaryngology (ARO) 45th Annual Mid-Winter Meeting, which is being held in San Jose, California from February 5 to 9, 2022.



The two podium presentations and one poster will highlight nonclinical data that support future clinical development of AK-antiVEGF, a gene therapy intended for the treatment of vestibular schwannoma, and demonstrate how Akouos could leverage its multimodal genetic medicine capabilities to address a broad range of inner ear conditions. Details are as follows:

Podium Presentation Title: Tailoring Regulatory Elements in Gene Therapies for Hearing Loss

Date/Time: Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 2:45 to 3:00 p.m. PST

Presenting Author: Danielle R. Lenz, Ph.D.

Topic: Inner Ear: Drug Delivery

Podium Session: 11

Podium Presentation Title: Demonstration of Secreted Protein Expression Levels Following Intracochlear Delivery of AK-antiVEGF (AAVAnc80-antiVEGF Vector) Across Multiple Doses in Non-Human Primates

Date/Time: Sunday, February 6, 2022 from 3:00 to 3:15 p.m. PST

Presenting Author: Michelle Valero, Ph.D.

Topic: Inner Ear: Drug Delivery

Podium Session: 11

Poster Presentation Title: In Vitro Characterization of Gene Silencing Methods with the Potential to Treat Autosomal Dominant Hearing Loss

Date/Time: Sunday, February 6, 2022 12:00 p.m. PST to Monday, February 7, 2022 1:00 p.m. PST

Presenting Author: Robert Ng, Ph.D.

Topic: Inner Ear: Drug Delivery

Poster Number: SU128

About Akouos

Akouos is a precision genetic medicine company dedicated to developing gene therapies with the potential to restore, improve, and preserve high-acuity physiologic hearing for individuals living with disabling hearing loss worldwide. Leveraging its precision genetic medicine platform that incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector library and a novel delivery approach, Akouos is focused on developing precision therapies for forms of sensorineural hearing loss. Headquartered in Boston, Akouos was founded in 2016 by leaders in the fields of neurotology, genetics, inner ear drug delivery, and AAV gene therapy.



