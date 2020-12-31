CNX Resources Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call Schedule

PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) will announce its financial results for Q4 2021 at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, January 27. At that time, CNX will issue a brief press release containing a link to presentation materials providing a Q4 2021 update, which will be available on CNX's Investor Relations website. This release will be followed by a conference call and webcast.

Conference Call Information

10:00 a.m. ET : Thursday, January 27

: Dial-In: 855-656-0928 (domestic) 412-902-4112 (international)

Webcast: investors.cnx.com

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be maintained on the Investor Relations page on CNX's website.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is the premier independent natural gas development, production, and midstream company, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. Our vertically integrated model includes transmission, storage, gathering systems, and water infrastructure that support energy development from wellhead to end user. With the benefit of a more than 150-year legacy and a substantial asset base amassed over many generations, the company deploys a strategy focused on responsibly developing its resources to create long term per share value for its shareholders, employees, and the communities where it operates. As of December 31, 2020, CNX had 9.55 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

