F-star Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. ( FSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next-generation bispecific immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer, today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference and the B. Riley Securities’ 2022 Oncology Conference taking place virtually on January 10-13, and January 27-28, 2022, respectively.



During the conferences, Eliot Forster, CEO of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. will discuss the Company's corporate strategy, bispecific antibody discovery platform and highlight the company’s four clinical-stage programs.

Details of the upcoming conferences are shown below:

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Conference (January 10-13, 2022)

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Date: January 10, 2022

Time: 8:00 am EST

A replay will be available on the F-star website for 90 days following the conference.

B. Riley Securities’ Oncology Conference (January 27-28, 2022)

Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Date: January 27, 2022

Time: 8:00 am EST

About F-star Therapeutics, Inc.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next generation immunotherapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer. F-star is pioneering the use of tetravalent (2+2) bispecific antibodies to create a paradigm shift in cancer therapy. The Company has four second-generation immuno-oncology therapeutics in the clinic, each directed against some of the most promising IO targets in drug development, including LAG-3 and CD137. F-star’s proprietary antibody discovery platform is protected by an extensive intellectual property estate. F-star has over 500 granted patents and pending patent applications relating to its platform technology and product pipeline. The Company has attracted multiple partnerships with biopharma targeting significant unmet needs across several disease areas, including oncology, immunology, and CNS.

For more information visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

