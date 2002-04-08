Rani Therapeutics Appoints Lisa Rometty to Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics” or “Rani”) ( RANI), a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics, today announced the appointment of Lisa Rometty to its Board of Directors. Ms. Rometty brings significant global commercial leadership experience across a spectrum of start-ups to mature businesses in medical device, technology and pharmaceuticals.



“In our effort to pioneer the field of oral biologics, we are building a world-class team that can help us achieve our goals,” said Talat Imran, Chief Executive Officer of Rani Therapeutics. “I’m delighted to welcome Lisa to our Board. Lisa’s expertise in commercializing new products and forming strategic partnerships will play a critical role in the ongoing development of the RaniPill technology and its anticipated future commercialization.”

Ms. Rometty is a seasoned healthcare executive with more than 25 years of experience in global commercialization, strategic partnerships, product development and marketing. She has led large global teams in China, Southeast Asia, Japan, Europe and the US, and her expertise includes leading operations within highly complex and regulated environments; commercializing new products and services; pioneering new customer experiences and creating new ecosystems via partnerships and mergers and acquisitions.

Ms. Rometty currently serves as President of CVS Kidney Care, a CVS Health start-up that is focused on disrupting the kidney disease market through patient-centric technology. Prior to her role at CVS Health, Ms. Rometty served as President, Global Client Solutions at Syneos Health. Before Syneos, she held roles as Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager, Oncology & Life Sciences at IBM Watson Health Solutions. Earlier in her career, Ms. Rometty held leadership roles with Baxter Healthcare and General Electric.

“I’ve spent my career working to improve patients’ lives. Rani offers an incredible opportunity to transform how people are treated with life-saving biologic therapies,” said Lisa Rometty. “I could not be more excited to join Rani’s board to help lay the groundwork for the potential commercialization of the novel RaniPill technology.”

Ms. Rometty earned an MBA from the University of Notre Dame and a BS in Social Science & International Business from Michigan State University.

Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani has developed the RaniPill™ capsule, which is a novel, proprietary and patented platform technology, intended to replace subcutaneous injection of biologics with oral dosing. Rani has successfully conducted several preclinical and clinical studies to evaluate safety, tolerability and bioavailability using the RaniPill™ capsule.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, Rani’s advancement of its RaniPill™ capsule technology, the impact of its technology on medical treatment, Rani’s advancement of its preclinical and clinical programs, customer acceptance of the RaniPill™ capsule technology, Rani’s ability to attract and retain talent, Rani’s prospects for entering into strategic partnerships or transactions, and Rani’s growth as a company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “look forward,” “progress,” “advance” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Rani’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Rani’s business in general, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the other risks described in Rani’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Rani undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

