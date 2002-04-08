POET Technologies to Present at the Needham Growth Conference on January 13

TORONTO, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™ and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today announced that senior management will present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference, which will be held as a virtual event.



Dr. Suresh Venkatesan, the Company’s Chairman & CEO, along with Thomas Mika, Executive Vice President and CFO are scheduled to present on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET in a session that will be moderated by Alex Henderson, Needham’s Senior Networking Technology Analyst. Mr. Mika will be available throughout the Conference on January 11-13 to host meetings with participating investors.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email [email protected] or contact their Needham representative. A live audio webcast and archived replay of the Company’s presentation will be made available on the Events and Presentations page of POET’s investor relations website.

Appoints Vice President of Intellectual Property

Additionally, the Company announced its recent appointment of Dr. Robert Ditizio to Vice President of Intellectual Property. Previously serving in a consulting capacity for the Company since 2017, he assumed a permanent role in December 2021 to lead continued expansion of POET’s intellectual property portfolio, primarily related to the POET Optical Interposer platform. Dr. Ditizio has over 20 years of IP portfolio management expertise and expansive knowledge of materials and semiconductor processing technology.

Dr. Ditizio holds 10 patents in the areas of semiconductor materials and processing technology, as well as authored and contributed to numerous technical publications in related fields of work. He holds BS, MS, and PhD degrees in Engineering Science from The Pennsylvania State University and an MBA from the Sonoma State University.

Settlement of Debt for Shares

In connection with its marketing campaign with AGORACOM, the Company intends to issue 38,523 common shares at yesterday’s closing price of C$0.88 to settle fees of C$30,000 plus HST for services rendered. The issuance of these common shares will be the final of tranche of an agreed five tranches of common shares to be issued to AGORAM in lieu of cash payment for their services. The issuance of these common shares is subject to the TSX Venture Exchange policies and regulatory approvals.

