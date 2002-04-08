Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Nemaura Medical to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference

Loughborough, England, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. ( NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2022 Virtual Conference, which is taking place on January 10 – 13, 2022.

The presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 10, 2022, to H.C. Wainwright registered attendees of the conference.

Register for the conference here: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Contact:

Jules Abraham
CORE IR
917-885-7378
[email protected]

