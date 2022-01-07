Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Syndax Announces Presentation at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 7, 2022

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Syndax," the "Company" or "we") (Nasdaq: SNDX), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies, today announced that Briggs W. Morrison, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syndax, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 08:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed from the Investor section of the Company's website at www.syndax.com, where a replay of the event will also be available for a limited time.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing an innovative pipeline of cancer therapies. The Company's pipeline includes SNDX-5613, a highly selective inhibitor of the Menin–MLL binding interaction, axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1 (CSF-1) receptor, and entinostat, a class I HDAC inhibitor. For more information, please visit www.syndax.com or follow the Company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Syndax Contacts

Investor Contact
Melissa Forst
Argot Partners
[email protected]
Tel 212.600.1902

Media Contact
Benjamin Kolinski
[email protected]
Tel 862.368.4464

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/syndax-announces-presentation-at-40th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301456071.html

SOURCE Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

