CEVA's Bluetooth® Dual Mode 5.3 SIG Qualified Platform Offers Improved Security, Less Interference and Better Power Consumption for Wireless Audio

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions, today announced that its RivieraWaves Bluetooth® Dual Mode 5.3 Platform has achieved Bluetooth SIG Qualification, along with its GAF (Generic Audio Framework) and LC3 codec. As the first IP company to receive Bluetooth Dual Mode 5.3 qualification, CEVA brings the latest improvements in Bluetooth connectivity and LE Audio to its vast customer base, who are estimated to have shipped 1 billion CEVA-powered Bluetooth devices in 2021.

Bluetooth Dual Mode 5.3 introduces a number of key enhancements over its predecessor, including improved HCI Encryption Key Size Control to reinforce security, LE Channel Classification to improve robustness against interference and a range of other features to improve the user experience and power consumption particularly for LE Audio applications. With regards to LE Audio, the qualification of CEVA's GAF and LC3 codec implementations serve to further reduce development risk and expedite time-to-market for semiconductors and OEMs targeting the new wireless audio use cases enabled by this exciting technology, including longer listening times, shared audio and better hearing.

Tal Shalev, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA, stated: "As the world's leading provider of wireless connectivity IPs, we are consistently the first IP provider to achieve qualification from the Bluetooth SIG for the latest standard. We're proud to achieve this distinction for our RivieraWaves Bluetooth Dual Mode 5.3 platform, including our GAF and LC3 codec, and bring the exciting benefits of this latest standard to our customers. LE Audio is set to revolutionize the streaming audio market with new use cases and enhancements that will significantly improve the useability and power consumption for billions of Bluetooth consumers in the coming years."

CEVA's RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms provide comprehensive solutions for both Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth dual mode connectivity. Each platform consists of a hardware baseband controller, plus a feature-rich software protocol stack. A flexible radio interface allows the platforms to be deployed with either RivieraWaves RF or various partners' RF IP, enabling optimal selection of foundry and process node. All the latest features of Bluetooth are supported, including Isochronous Channels for LE Audio, GAF, Direction Finding (AoA/AoD), LE Channel Classification and other enhancements. With more than 3 billion devices shipped to date and dozens of licensees, the RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP is widely deployed in consumer and IoT devices with many of the world's leading semiconductors companies and OEMs, including smartphones, tablets, wireless speakers, wireless headsets and earbuds, hearing aids and other wearables. For more information on RivieraWaves Bluetooth IP platforms, go to https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/rivierawaves-bluetooth-platforms/.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and integrated IP solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit ("IMU") solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6/6E (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB) and NB-IoT are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry.

