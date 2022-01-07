Odyssey Golf Introduces New Tri-Hot 5K, Eleven And Toulon Putters

PR Newswire

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This week Odyssey, the industry leader in putter innovation, announced its new Tri-Hot 5K, Eleven, and Toulon Putters, along with new versions of their major-winning White Hot OG lineup. Each of these offerings will be available at retail on February 4.

Odyssey developed Tri-Hot 5K with an audacious goal, to introduce a new blade putter construction that outperforms a mallet, in a classic shape that the best players on TOUR love. They've moved the CG positioning forward and leveraged new materials in ways that have never been realized in a putter. Stainless steel, tungsten, and 6061 aircraft grade aluminum have all been meticulously crafted to re-invent what a blade can accomplish.

Using massive amounts of tungsten, they've developed an inertia level exceeding 5000 IZZ for incredible forgiveness that's unmatched in the blade category, all while moving the CG closer to the face. This spectacular combination promotes improved performance in speed control, spin control, speed consistency on off center hits and a much tighter downrange dispersion that limits off-target spin. Tri-Hot 5K is already off to a strong start, after winning in its very first week on Tour at the RSM Classic.

Odyssey Eleven combines their legendary White Hot insert, still the #1 insert on Tour, with their major-winning Stroke Lab shaft to improve the consistency in your stroke. This unique head shape delivers the outstanding MOI properties that you would expect from a mallet.

However, this shape uniquely combines a more forward CG positioning that delivers the tight dispersion of a blade, for putts that stay on line. All these design characteristics are available in three proven options for better aim: a Tour Lined version, Triple Track Alignment, or a classic, unlined model.

The new Odyssey Toulon Design Putters are fundamentally driven to combine rare beauty, obsessive attention to detail, exacting precision, and Tour-proven performance. From compelling new head shapes, featuring new deep diamond groove face milling, to a new stunning Tour Satin Black finish, new split weight forward weighting configuration, and their latest generation Stroke Lab shaft, this collection delivers the highest qualities that Odyssey could imagine for milled putters.

Key Details and Pricing

Product at Retail Date (All Putters): 2/4

Tri-Hot 5K Pricing: $399.99

Eleven: $299.99

Toulon: $449.99

White Hot OG: $269.99

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is an unrivaled tech-enabled golf company delivering leading golf equipment, apparel, and entertainment, with a portfolio of global brands including Callaway Golf, Topgolf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories, and provides world-class golf entertainment experiences through Topgolf, its wholly-owned subsidiary. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.topgolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.OGIO.com, www.travismathew,com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Jeff Newton

Callaway Golf Company

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/odyssey-golf-introduces-new-tri-hot-5k-eleven-and-toulon-putters-301456020.html

SOURCE Callaway Golf