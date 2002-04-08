FTC Solar CEO Sean Hunkler to provide 2022 Business Update

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. ( FTCI), a global provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced CEO Sean Hunkler will host a business insights call at 8:30 a.m. ET, Tuesday, January 18.



The call is consistent with Hunkler’s prior commitment to provide analysts and investors with a report of his findings and 2022 plans following his first 100 days at FTC Solar. Hunkler was appointed CEO on September 14, 2021.

The update will include a summary of steps to be taken by the Company to further leverage FTC Solar’s growth drivers and actions planned to fuel and sustain profitable growth.

A conference call for members of the investment community will be held at 8:30 a.m. E.T. on Tuesday, January 18, 2022. This call will be webcast and can be accessed within the Investor Relations section of the FTC Solar website at: investor.ftcsolar.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for 30 days following the webcast.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

