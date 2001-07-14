Sylvamo to Release Fourth-Quarter Earnings Feb. 11

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM), the world’s paper company, will release fourth-quarter earnings Friday, Feb. 11, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host an audio webcast at 10 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. CST. All interested parties are invited to listen at investors.sylvamo.com.

Parties who wish to participate should call +1-855-982-8078 (U.S.) or +1-469-886-1931 (international). The conference ID number is 7459224. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. EST / 8:45 a.m. CST.

Replays are available at investors.sylvamo.com for one year and by phone for 90 days, approximately two hours after the call. To listen to the replay by phone, call +1-855-859-2056 and use conference ID number 7459224.

Investors contact: Hans Bjorkman, 901-419-3525, [email protected]

Media contact: Adam Ghassemi, 901-419-4436, [email protected]

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is the world’s paper company with mills in Europe, Latin America and North America. Our vision is to be the employer, supplier and investment of choice. We transform renewable resources into papers that people depend on for education, communication and entertainment. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, we employ more than 7,000 colleagues. Unaudited net sales for the last 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2021, were $3.3 billion. For more information, please visit Sylvamo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220107005040/en/