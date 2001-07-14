Softchoice Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events

Softchoice+Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) (TSX: SFTC) today announced its participation in upcoming investor events:

ATB Capital Markets 10th Annual Institutional Investor Conference – Growth & Innovation Day

Bryan Rocco, Softchoice’s CFO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat about the Company, which will be webcast as follows:

Date: Tuesday, January 11th, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fatb4%2Fsftc%2F1590192

CIBC Capital Markets 25th Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

The conference is being held virtually this year and the Company will be participating in 1x1 meetings with institutional investors and a fireside chat. The fireside chat with Softchoice’s President and CEO, Vince De Palma, is scheduled as follows:

Date: Thursday, January 20th, 2022

Time: 10:05 a.m. ET

Webcast Link: Once available after the event, a link to a recording of the webcast will be posted to the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.softchoice.com%2Fevents-and-presentations%2Fevents.

